Gran Cine Announces April Premiere Dates

Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language channel offering a wide range of box office hits and original productions from Spain and Latin America, announced the network premiere of five critically-acclaimed Spanish-language movies – throughout the month, every Wednesday and Sunday at 10 p.m. EST.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to support and promote high-quality Hispanic cinema, this month we have put together a powerful collection of films from countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Spain,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Gran Cine distinguishes itself for the quality of its content; I’m certain that these films are going to be a big success among the Latino community in the United States.”

The Spanish and Latin American films that will premiere this month on Gran Cine are: the Ecuadorian drama La Llamada (4/2/2017), the Mexican horror flick La Cueva del Diablo (4/5/2017), the Colombian comedy El Escritor de Telenovelas (4/9/2017), the Spanish thriller Eskalofrio (4/12/2017) and the Mexican romantic drama Ocean Blues (4/16/2017).

La Llamada

On April 2, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Ecuador / Drama / TV-14

Director: David Nieto Wenzell

Cast: Nicolás Andrade, Anahí Hoeneisen, León Felipe Troya

Synopsis: La Llamada tells the story of Aurora, a single mother who receives an unexpected call informing her that her son, Nicholas, has been expelled from high school. Meanwhile, she must face her responsibilities as a publicist and figure out how to raise her son in a chaotic city with a failed school system.

La Cueva del Diablo

On April 5, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Mexico / Horror / TV-14

Director: Julio César Estrada

Cast: Raúl Morales Izquierdo, Gabriela Montiel, Francisco Peralta

Synopsis: La Cueva del Diablo follows the story of a mysterious cave in the heart of Mexico. According an urban legend, the cave serves as a hiding spot for murderers and criminals, others said that it hides a much darker and paranormal secret.

El Escritor de Telenovelas

On April 9, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Colombia / Comedy / TV-14

Cast: Mijail Mulkay, Alvaro Bayona, Jo Blanco

Director: Felipe Dotheé Reichmann

Synopsis: El Escritor de Telenovelas tells the story of Gerardo Olarte, a screenwriter who is suffering from depression after his latest telenovela started to lose ratings. As a result, he desperately starts looking for the perfect story to save his precious telenovela and his career.

Ocean Blues

On April 16, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Mexico / Drama / Romance / TV-14

Cast: Isabel Piquer, Xavier Villanova, Luís Galicia

Director: Salomón Askenazi

Synopsis: Ocean Blues tells the story of Xavier, a young man who falls madly in love with a young and beautiful actress called Isabel. Hoping win her heart, he auditions to work in a play with her, becoming obsess with theater, creating an imaginary world in which they are lovers at sea.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish-and English-language channels, and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitgrancine.tv.