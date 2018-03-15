Gordon Borrell to Discuss “The Ebb and Flow of Media's Lifeblood: Local Ad Dollars” at Upcoming MFM-BCCA Distance Learning Seminar

Northfield, IL, March 15, 2018 – Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates Inc., will discuss findings from the firm‘s recent survey of local advertisers and what they portend for ad-supported media businesses at an upcoming Distance Learning Webinar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association.

Scheduled for Tuesday, March 20, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. (EDT), the online session entitled “The Ebb and Flow of Media's Lifeblood: Local Ad Dollars,” will explore what local advertisers are buying, how that's changing, and how they view the strengths of traditional print and broadcast media compared with digital products they have been purchasing. Borrell’s presentation will also address media buying trends expected over the next three years, including a surprising change in the outlook for certain digital media purchases.

“Local businesses have been adjusting their marketing budgets in favor of digital media in recent years, but that may be coming to an end,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “In a presentation scheduled for the week following his firm’s annual Local Online Advertising Conference, Gordon Borrell will share insights based upon fresh data from his firm’s latest survey of local advertisers tailored to the interests of the industry’s financial management community”

Gordon Borrell is a sought-after speaker for conferences and company meetings and is the local media industry’s leading analyst. He is ranked in the top 2% among Gerson Lehrman Group’s 150,000 consultants worldwide and is quoted frequently in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Ad Age, Forbes and other publications. He has appeared on CNN and other TV and radio programs discussing trends and forecasts for local media.

Prior to starting Borrell Associates, Borrell was vice president for new media for Landmark Communications, where he worked for 22 years. He started his career as a reporter and editor for The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia.

In 1989, Borrell began pioneering interactive ventures and helped establish the first TV, newspaper, cable and network TV websites. He conceptualized and helped create InfiNet, an Internet access and hosting company later split up and sold to Earthlink and to Gannett Co. He is chairman of the Local Media Association and past president of the Newspaper Association of America’s New Media Federation.

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for individual members of MFM or BCCA and $75 for non-members. There is no charge for Corporate Member group employees. The deadline to register at these rates is 5:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, March 19. Registrations received after that time will be charged an additional $20 late fee.

More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.