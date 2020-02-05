Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville to Host The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Golden Mike Award Gala Honoring TEGNA’s Dave Lougee and Beasley’s George Beasley

New York, NY – February 5, 2020 – The Broadcasters Foundation of America is proud to announce the host of this year’s stellar Golden Mike Award dinner will be Inside Edition’s Emmy® Award-winning Anchor Deborah Norville, and GRAMMY Award-winner and BMI songwriter Nile Rodgers & CHIC will perform. The 2020 Golden Mike Award dinner will take place Wednesday, March 4, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The annual event is a major fundraiser for the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation to help broadcasters in acute need.

As previously announced, this year’s Golden Mike Award honoree will be Dave Lougee, President and Chief Executive Officer of TEGNA Inc. and the Lifetime Achievment Award will be presented to George Beasley, Founder and Chairman of Beasley Media Group. In addition, the evening’s presenters will be Gordon Smith, President of the National Associaton of Broadcasters, Jack Sander, Founder of Sander Media and former Belo executive, and Lynn Beall, TEGNA’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Media Operations.

Deborah Norville is a long-time champion of the Broadcasters Foundation and a member of its Board of Directors. She is a two-time EMMY Award-winning journalist. Throughout her tenure as host of Inside Edition, the show has consistently ranked in the top ten television shows in first-run syndication.

Nile Rodgers is a multiple GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist. As the co-founder of CHIC he helped generate chart-topping hits like “Le Freak.” He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and produced works with David Bowie, Diana Ross, Madonna and collaborated with a wide range of artists including Daft Punk and Lady Gaga. More recently, Nile has been appointed as the first ever Chief Creative Advisor for the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Award dinner attracts a who’s who of broadcast media executives and celebrities. Previous recipients include Emily Barr, David Barrett, Michael Bloomberg, Cathy Hughes and Alfred Liggins, Bob Pittman, Gordon Smith, Jeff Smulyan, Perry Sook, and more. For information, or to reserve a seat or table, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund. Corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society. For more information, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

About the Broadcasters Foundation of America: www.broadcastersfoundation.org

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity.