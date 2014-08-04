Golden Globe® and Emmy® nominated actor Rob Morrow to Star in Hallmark’s ‘Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle’

Hallmark Channel announces Golden Globe® and Emmy® nominated actor Rob Morrow (“Northern Exposure,” “Numb3rs”) will star in “Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle” a Hallmark Channel Original Movie, now in production in Vancouver to premiere Holiday 2014. The charming Christmas story stars Morrow as a naïve but earnest heavenly angel who ditches his wings to walk the Earth on a mission to help an insecure college student gain confidence to embrace a promising new future. Morrow co-stars with Michelle Harrison (“Continuum”), Britt Irvin (“Packages from Planet X”), Sarah-Jane Redmond (“Da Vinci’s Inquest”) and Andrew Francis (“Max Steel”). “Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle” continues Hallmark Channel’s partnership with beloved bestselling author Debbie Macomber and is part of the network’s COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS, the #1 most treasured holiday destination by television viewers.

“We’re very excited to once again partner with our beloved Hallmark family member Debbie Macomber to bring to life another one of her magical stories as part of our popular holiday season lineup,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “The immensely talented Rob Morrow is perfect for the role of Mr. Miracle, a surprising and often eccentric character whose heartfelt mission will inspire our viewers this Christmas.”

When guardian angel Harry Mills (Morrow) arrives on Earth for the first time, he’s got a lot to learn about life as a human. But this miracle worker-in-training ignores the advice of his heavenly mentor, Celeste (Harrison), to eagerly take on his first assignment—helping a young woman named Addie (Irvin) find the confidence to change her life. Addie has always struggled in school and is currently feeling overwhelmed and indecisive trying to live up to her father’s expectations of becoming a doctor. Now, after her father’s sudden passing, Addie is living with her mom Sharon (Redmond), filled with regret and uncertainty while attempting to finish her degree all while avoiding her childhood nemesis, Erich (Francis). Enter Harry, posing as her fumbling, well-meaning new English teacher who takes on the task of guiding her to see the wonderful things she can’t see in herself. With a deadline of Christmas day to change Addie’s perspective, or else say goodbye to his own Earthly existence, Harry is clueless but endearing in his effort to make Addie open up to a life full of promise—and even love—while learning a few life lessons of his own along the way.

Actor Rob Morrow is best known for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Joel Fleischman on the award-winning television series, “Northern Exposure,” a role that garnered him three Golden Globe® and two Emmy® nominations. Morrow, who has taken successful turns as a writer and director, has also had starring roles in other hit series, including the long-running CBS drama “Numb3rs,” the Showtime original series “Street Time,” HBO’s “Entourage” and ABC’s “The Whole Truth.” Morrow is also in development on a number of projects, including the television adaptation of Robert Charles Wilson's Hugo Award-winning novel, Spin. No stranger to the big screen, Morrow can be seen in Rob Reiner’s “The Bucket List,” the Oscar nominated film “Quiz Show,” “Last Dance” opposite Sharon Stone and, most recently, the feature film “Begin Again,” starring Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley.

“Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle” is a Unity Pictures production. Executive Producers are Ron French, Stephen Harmaty, Dan Wigutow and Debbie Macomber. Produced by Connie Dolphin. Carl Bessai directs from a script by Heather Maidat. Based on the book Mr. Miracle by #1 New York Times bestselling author Debbie Macomber.

Debbie Macomber is the #1 New York Times bestselling author with more than 170 million copies in print of her books worldwide, including the acclaimed Rose Harbor Inn series and the Cedar Cove series, which is the basis for Hallmark Channel’s #1 rated original scripted drama series, Cedar Cove. Her most recent novel is Love Letters, which is set in Cedar Cove.

