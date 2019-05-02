Golden Gate Chapter Registers First-Ever Sweep to Win SCTE•ISBE Chapter Title

MAY 2, 2019 (Exton, PA)—The Golden Gate (Calif.) Chapter put on a full-court press to capture SCTE•ISBE Chapter of the Year honors, becoming the first chapter ever to win every award category and ending an impressive five-year string of titles by the Alaska Chapter, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), along with its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today, in Dallas.

The Golden Gate Chapter’s clean sweep included top honors for Compliance, Recruitment, Striving for Excellence and Professional Development in 2018 and exemplifying the pivotal role chapters play in delivering on the Society’s mission. The Golden Gate Chapter is based in Livermore, CA; Alex Fierros, senior enterprise sales engineer for for Comcast, is the chapter’s president.

Chapter Leader of the Year honors were shared by Mike O’Dell, chair of the Penn-Ohio (Pa.) Chapter, and Karen Torrenti, president of the New England (Ma.) Chapter. The driving force behind the Penn-Ohio Chapter’s scholarship program, forward-looking leadership succession plan and other innovations, O’Dell is director of network maintenance for Comcast. Torrenti is senior director, contracts and business management, for CommScope; among her most notable initiatives has been strengthening the New England Chapter by increasing member engagement, particularly among new associate board members.

The Society honored its chapter standouts based on 2018 performance during the 18 Annual SCTE•ISBE Chapter Awards Luncheon today in Dallas as part of SCTE•ISBE Chapter Leadership Conference (CLC) 2019. CLC is designed to equip chapter leaders to provide local networking, professional development, and SCTE•ISBE certification opportunities to current and prospective Society members in 67 locations around the world—all toward building technical workforce competence.

SCTE•ISBE also presented awards for second- through eighth-place chapter of the year. Those honorees, respectively, are the Alaska Chapter; the Rocky Mountain (Co.) Chapter; the Piedmont (N.C.) Chapter, the Sooner State (Okla.) Chapter, the Penn-Ohio Chapter, the Lake Michigan Chapter (Mich.), and the North Central Texas Chapter. The Texas Gulf Coast Chapter is the Most Improved Chapter of the Year. Most improved honors in the four other categories swept by the Golden Gate Chapter went to the Green Mountain (Vt.) Chapter (Compliance); the Rocky Mountain Chapter (Recruitment); the Michiana (Ind.) Chapter (Striving for Excellence); and the Texas Gulf Coast Chapter (Professional Development).

At CLC 2019, which began yesterday and concludes today, attendees are sharing best practices, exchanging ideas, and celebrating successes through a series of seminars, panel presentations, and networking sessions. The theme of this year’s event is “Leading Big Technology.”

The chapter awards are earned based on an objective points system. The SCTE•ISBE Chapter Leader of the Year Award involves a traditional nominations process. The Society is currently accepting nominations for additional awards to be presented at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, the premier cable industry event in the Americas. Cable-Tec Expo will be held Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Details about the Society’s chapters, including where they are located and who oversees them, are available at www.scte.org/chapters. Details about the awards can be found there as well. Information about CLC 2019 is available at www.scte.org/clc.