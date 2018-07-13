Globosat Chooses Harmonic for Live UHD Broadcast of International Football Tournament

Harmonic’s Solution Provides Superior UHD Video Quality, Low Latency and Maximum Bandwidth Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 12, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology services, today announced that Globosat, Latin America’s largest content and program creator, has selected Harmonic’s Ultra HD (UHD) contribution solution for broadcast of the world’s largest football tournament, being held in Russia.

“Harmonic video delivery solutions have been a cornerstone of our infrastructure for years, providing high reliability and excellent video quality,” said Roberto Primo, CTO at Globosat. “For the broadcast of this premiere sports event, watched by billions of television viewers around the world, we needed a solution that provides the lowest latency and best video quality. With the Harmonic contribution platform on the ground in Russia, we will be able to dazzle viewers with the best video quality that UHD has to offer.”

By delivering one of the most-watched sports events to viewers in UHD, pay-TV operators can boost viewer satisfaction and take advantage of new revenue opportunities. Harmonic’s ViBECP9000 contribution platform preserves video quality at the front of the broadcast chain, processing uncompressed UHD signals with maximum bandwidth efficiency.

“Soccer is greatly adored and watched all around the world, making this the perfect opportunity to showcase UHD for live sports applications,” said Alvaro Martin, vice president of sales, LATAM, at Harmonic. “We’re thrilled to work with Globosat on one of the first UHD broadcasts of this major sporting event. By maintaining the detail, sharpness and color gradients that UHD has to offer, Harmonic’s contribution platform will enhance viewers’ quality of experience.”

As highlighted in several recent announcements, Harmonic’s ground-breaking UHD contribution, media processing and delivery solutions are being used by content and service providers around the globe to power the delivery of this year’s iconic football tournament. Further information about Harmonic and the company’s solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

