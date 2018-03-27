Globecomm to Design and Integrate Ka-Band Gateway in Mexico for Hispasat Amazonas 5 Service

Highlights

HAUPPAUGE, NY — March 27, 2018 — Globecomm today announced a contract with Spanish satellite operator Hispasat to design and deploy a 7.3m Ka-band gateway satellite earth station in Ixtlahuaca de Rayón in Mexico to support high-throughput services via the Ka-band payload on Amazonas 5, which was launched in September 2017. Globecomm is providing design services using proprietary software for RF modeling which, complementing the engineering analysis, will reduce deployment risk. In addition to design and the management of manufacturing, Globecomm provides installation, integration, and testing prior to the start of service in collaboration with its in-country partner, AMFAR.

“Globecomm has more than 20 years of expertise in designing and developing Ka-band systems. That legacy is what attracts repeat customers like Hispasat, and we are thrilled to be collaborating again,” said Gerard Johnston, vice president for Americas at Globecomm. “We have demonstrated a commitment to innovation and efficient operation for the company. Our end-to-end approach to managing the technical, manufacturing, integration, and logistics requirements provides the value this important customer demands.”

The gateway can be monitored and controlled remotely from anywhere in the Hispasat global network.

About Globecomm

Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner for designing, managing, and distributing voice, video, and data solutions to the most remote locations on Earth, under the most treacherous conditions. The company’s multi-network satellite, fiber, and cellular infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for government, maritime, media, enterprise, and oil and gas markets in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates best-of-breed broadcast and OTT media solutions; complete enterprise communications and data management systems, including Internet of Things applications; and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. The company proudly supports U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) services and assists with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has office locations in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia in the United States, as well as offices in Afghanistan, China, Germany, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

About HISPASAT

HISPASAT is comprised of companies that have a presence in Spain as well as in Latin America, where its Brazilian affiliate HISPAMAR is based. HISPASAT is a world leader in the distribution and broadcasting of Spanish and Portuguese audiovisual content, and its satellite fleet is used by important direct-to-home television (DTH) and high-definition television (HDTV) digital platforms. HISPASAT also provides satellite broadband and connectivity services which include Internet access, mobility and the extension of mobile networks, in addition to other added value solutions to governments, corporations and telecommunication operators in America, Europe and North Africa. HISPASAT is one of the world's largest companies in its sector in terms of revenue, and the main communications bridge between Europe and the Americas. www.Hispasat.es

