Globecomm Chosen by Broadcasting Board of Governors and Middle East Broadcasting Network for Direct-to-Home Services

HAUPPAUGE, NY — May 8, 2018 — Globecomm, a leading global connectivity and managed services provider, today announced it was awarded a five-year contract by the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) in support of the Middle East Broadcasting Network (MBN). Globecomm will provide satellite transponder, teleport, and terrestrial fiber services for transmitting MBN’s Alhurra TV HD and SD video and Radio Sawa audio content to the Middle East and North Africa.

This marks the first project awarded by the BBG to Globecomm for turnkey satellite and terrestrial-based broadcast services. It is also Globecomm’s first deployment on the new $2.5 billion GSA Complex Commercial SATCOM Solutions (CS3) IDIQ contract 47QTCE18D0001.

Alhurra and Radio Sawa’s programming content will be delivered via satellite to more than 58 million direct-to-home (DTH) users, multiple regional MBN rebroadcasting TV and radio affiliates, and BBG/MBN owned-and-operated 24/7 FM radio stations.

“This project underlines the company’s focus on the transition of complex government owned-and-operated satellite and terrestrial networks to commercial content delivery services,” said Dwight Hunsicker, executive vice president and general manager of Globecomm’s government division. “Our ability to handle modern broadcast network services and leverage our technical and operational know-how made us the vendor of choice for this program. We plan to satisfy future requirements and fulfill additional needs for the BBG in a way that reduces overall costs while enhancing operational efficiencies.”

