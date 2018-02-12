Globecomm at the 2018 NAB Show

Globecomm — Booth SU3117



A key challenge in the media environment today is how to rapidly produce and deliver a growing amount of video content to multiple platforms, networks, and devices. If broadcasters, pay-TV operators, and enterprises want to succeed, they need to partner with a technology provider that offers reliable, adaptable, and cost-effective media platform and cloud solutions.



At the 2018 NAB Show, Globecomm will present its end-to-end automated and virtualized approach to content creation and delivery. With Globecomm's video infrastructure solutions, broadcasters and pay-TV providers can meet the demand for high-quality video on a wide range of devices while increasing bandwidth efficiency, boosting monetization, and reducing CAPEX.



As one of the few infrastructure providers with an end-to-end workflow solution that includes global satellite, terrestrial, and cloud distribution options, Globecomm provides operators with the flexibility and scalability that is critical for multiplatform video content delivery. By offering support for the latest video formats and compression technologies including SD, HD, HEVC, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4, all from a unified platform, Globecomm assures content delivery in the formats every broadcaster needs.





Vector Virtualized Headend System Reduces Multiplatform Video Delivery Costs

At the 2018 NAB Show, Globecomm will present Vector, a state-of-the-art virtualized video headend system. Vector provides a single compact vendor-agnostic platform for media processing, packaging, and customization of video content — from acquisition and contribution to playout and distribution, and is scalable up to hundreds of channels. Leveraging Globecomm's robust satellite, IP, and fiber content delivery networks, along with direct access to AWS at key datacenter locations, Vector can deliver video content across multiple platforms including OTT, DTH, IPTV, cable, satellite, and terrestrial TV, with high availability and in all compression formats.



By replacing traditional datacenters with a combination of software and compact data storage solutions, Vector significantly reduces rack space, cabling, and power requirements. Based on a predictable OPEX business model, Vector allows operators to launch new services and features with greater speed and cost efficiency.



http://www.202comms.com/Globecomm/Globecomm-Vector.jpg









Tempo OTT Cloud Video Platform Improves Interactive Communications

Globecomm will showcase the latest version of its Tempo OTT cloud video platform for enterprise applications at the 2018 NAB Show. With the flexibility to be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, Tempo allows enterprises to securely deliver live and on-demand interactive corporate training, communications, and distance learning content on any screen, anywhere in the world.



While most content training platforms are limited to internet distribution, Tempo's OTT video platform supports distribution over satellite, dedicated terrestrial networks, and IP, providing enterprises with enhanced flexibility and reliability. When used as a fully hosted cloud-based service solution, Tempo offers enterprises a wide range of advanced functionalities and minimizes bandwidth consumption by leveraging multicast streaming technology.



http://www.202comms.com/Globecomm/Globecomm-Tempo.jpg



Executive Speaking Session:

http://www.202comms.com/Globecomm/Globecomm-AugustoVillasenor.jpg



Globecomm Vice President of Technology Augusto Villasenor will speak at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference at NAB. The presentation will take place on Sunday, April 8, from 3:20 to 4:40 p.m. in room N260 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. During the presentation, Villasenor will describe a next-gen approach centered on the development of a new media center — from program preparation to playout processes to distribution headend — within a Media Enterprise Service Bus virtualized video infrastructure.



Company Overview:



Globecomm designs, integrates, and operates highly sophisticated voice, video, and data systems for connecting anyone to anything, anywhere. The company is differentiated by worldwide integrated satellite, fiber, cellular, and content delivery networks that offer resilient and robust connectivity over land, sea, and air with high availability. Technology-agnostic, Globecomm offers solutions and end-to-end managed services that best serve the needs of customers. Currently, the company supports mission-critical communications and IoT capabilities for government, maritime, broadcast, enterprise, oil and gas, and telecom customers in over 100 countries.



Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm has locations in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Afghanistan.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Globecomm/180212Globecomm.docx



Globecomm

2018 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

April 9-12

Las Vegas



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Globecomm%20brings%20end-to-end%...



Image Downloads:





Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Globecomm/Globecomm-Vector.jpg

Photo Caption: Globecomm Vector Virtualized Headend System



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Globecomm/Globecomm-Tempo.jpg

Photo Caption: Globecomm Tempo OTT Video Platform for On-Premises and Cloud Deployments



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Globecomm/Globecomm-AugustoVillasenor.jpg

Photo Caption: Augusto Villasenor, Globecomm's Vice President of Technology



Follow Globecomm:

https://twitter.com/Globecomm

https://www.facebook.com/Globecomm-136778272999003/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/globecomm-systems-inc-