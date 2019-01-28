Globecast announces Renaud Presty as Director of Security

Globecast announces Renaud Presty as its new Director of Security, effective immediately. In this role, Presty is handling all cybersecurity and content protection-related issues including: IT security, certification, rules of use, information and awareness, and the security of Globecast’s installations and services.

Philippe Bernard, CEO of Globecast commented, “Never has cybersecurity and related content protection been such a priority, particularly with the ongoing move to virtualized technologies and increased use of the cloud. Renaud joins Globecast at a crucial time in our industry. We take all security issues very seriously at Globecast, and we know Renaud’s skills and expertise will further enhance our capabilities."

Presty has 25 years’ experience in the security industry. He joins Globecast from Viaccess Orca, a subsidiary of the Orange Group, where he was Security Director and handled all aspects of security including IT/network cybersecurity, crisis management and anti-piracy programs. Prior to this he was the Security Consulting Director at Trusted Labs where he managed a team of security experts and consultants for premium customers in the banking, transport, and semiconductor industries.

Presty said, “It’s great to be joining Globecast at this important time. With the increase in new forms of video piracy and content redistribution threats, associated with the ongoing transformation of the industry, it’s vital that information and infrastructure security programs are carefully evaluated and reinforced. The threat model continues to evolve with the ongoing introduction of internet-based services and the multiplicity of interconnections.”