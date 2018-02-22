Global Technology Group to Launch OTT Streaming Service Powered by SaaS Solutions From Harmonic and Viaccess-Orca

SAN JOSE, Calif. and PARIS — Feb. 22, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in OTT video delivery solutions, and Viaccess-Orca, a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that Global Technology Group, a leading telecommunications operator in Myanmar, is launching an OTT service called La La Kyi powered by Harmonic's VOS™ 360 media processing SaaS and Viaccess-Orca's TVaaS cloud-based TV platform. Designed to speed up the time to market for OTT services, the end-to-end, fully managed cloud-based TV service solution will enable Global Technology Group to deliver high-quality live and VOD content on any screen with unique user experience.



"Providing TV Everywhere services is becoming an absolute necessity for operators that want to stay competitive," said Prasert Laosaengpha, Chief Technology Officer at Global Technology Group. "We chose Harmonic and Viaccess-Orca's end-to-end managed cloud-based media service platform to reduce our infrastructure costs and allow us to move fast, in terms of getting our new OTT service off the ground and adding new features in the future. We're excited to offer subscribers a large portfolio of local content on TVs, smartphones, and tablets to compete with the major players."



Harmonic and Viaccess-Orca will manage Global Technology Group's media processing and distribution workflow via the cloud, ensuring increased business agility, scalability, and operational efficiency. With a fully managed and operated cloud-based video service delivery platform, Global Technology Group can optimize the monetization of its new OTT service, focusing on building an exclusive content library and marketing campaign.,



Since both Harmonic VOS 360 media processing SaaS and Viaccess-Orca's TVaaS offer a usage-based pricing model, no infrastructure will be required on-premises at Global Technology Group. Through the use of data and analytics, Viaccess-Orca's TVaaS platform will help drive better video experiences for the operator's OTT customers and also provide best-in-class security and extensive DRM support for any device. VOS 360 is highly scalable and elastic which allows Global Technology Group to support additional new services or peak events in the future and to instantaneously deploy them.



"The dynamic pay-TV industry, with an increasingly global audience, is asking for original and premium video content across all devices," said Tony Berthaud, Vice President of Sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "Software-as-a-service is the best approach for new players in the OTT environment because it provides workflow simplicity, a fast time to market, and a usage-based pricing model. We're thrilled to help Global Technology Group deliver live and on-demand content with superior video quality, ensuring an unrivalled user experience."



"This deployment further strengthens our OTT deployment expertise in the APAC region," said Chem Assayag, EVP Marketing and Sales at Viaccess-Orca. "Thanks to our solid partnership with Harmonic, the market leader in OTT video delivery, we're able to offer customers like Global Technology Group a comprehensive solution for service delivery that will enable monetization in the multiscreen environment right away."



About Global Technology Group

Global Technology Group is the leading technology company - established in 2002. Initially, the Group provided a broad range of world-class telecommunications services and later on the Group diversified to the vertical business sectors including TMT (technology, media, and telecommunications), financial services, trading, real estate, and consultation. The Group serves as the market leader of telecom industry of broadband internet, telecom infrastructure, and the pioneer of TMT services since 2002. With a workforce of over 250 employees, the Group is located at building 16, #3-01, Myanmar ICT Park, University of Hlaing Campus, Hlaing Town, Yangon.



For more information on the Group see: http://www.globaltechgroup.com.mm/.



Global Technology Group latest news: https://frontiermyanmar.net/mm/news/7623#.WjjaadQkoNs.facebook.



About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.



Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.



For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



