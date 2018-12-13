Global News Agency Ruptly Relies on Riedel's MediorNet and Artist on Board New OB and DSNG Vehicles

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Dec. 13, 2018 — Riedel's MediorNet real-time media network and Artist digital matrix intercom are providing the decentralized and redundant signal routing and communications backbone on board two all-new, state-of-the-art OB vehicles for Ruptly, a Berlin-based international news agency. Qvest Media, a world-leading system architect and integrator for the broadcast and media industries, designed and built the new broadcast van and DSNG vehicle.

Ruptly's new production vehicles feature an innovative and lightweight body design, developed by Qvest in close cooperation with partner Carrosserie Akkermans. Despite their compact dimensions, the two vans offer state-of-the-art equipment optimized for high-quality 4K and UHD productions — including live coverage of news, events, and sports, as well as cinematic-style documentaries.

"The decentralized routing approach of Riedel's MediorNet makes it ideal for the rigors of live broadcasting, and it delivers great cost savings for 4K and UHD productions. MediorNet not only reduces single points of failure, but also creates powerful operational efficiencies by allowing us to place physical I/Os closer to where they're needed. Then, integrated processing capabilities including embedding/de-embedding and up/down conversion reduce the need for single-purpose peripheral devices. These features result in significant weight savings that enable Qvest Media to exceed our expectations without exceeding the weight limit of 3.5 tons," said Ahmet Cakan, Chief Technology Officer, Ruptly. "Our two new vans had their baptism by fire during a high-profile international football tournament in Russia, and the performance of MediorNet was more than satisfactory. We know we can count on MediorNet to deliver the perfect blend of high-quality output and reliability for even our most demanding live productions."

Ruptly's MediorNet network consists of five interconnected MicroN media distribution devices with four of them handling signal distribution and processing and one providing virtual multiviewer capabilities. With decentralized routing provided by MediorNet, all audio and video signals are distributed in real time between connected nodes in the OB truck, the DSNG van, and MediorNet Compact Pro stageboxes that can be placed wherever they are needed.

An Artist 32 digital matrix intercom mainframe enables robust and reliable crew communications for each vehicle. The Artist intercom supports four RSP-2318 SmartPanels and three Bolero wireless beltpacks, with intercom signals distributed by MediorNet. Operators, administrators, and crew now profit from enhanced workflows due to the seamless integration and perfect interplay of all panels and beltpacks.

"Versatility is a critical factor in the design of OB and DSNG vehicles. With Riedel's MediorNet installation, we have once again shown how to achieve a high level of technical quality and versatility, with minimal space and with a competitive budget," said Norman Tettenborn, Principal at Qvest Media. "This system required a particularly compact and efficient media and communications backbone. We knew these requirements could be met with Riedel Communications as their MediorNet offers redundancy, scalability, and a decentralized topography, making it the ideal solution for modular system design for live broadcasting."

# # #

About Ruptly

Ruptly is an award-winning global multimedia agency headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Launched in 2013, Ruptly provides real-time and archive visual news content to media brands worldwide, from large broadcast networks to online content providers. Ruptly offers readily edited video packages through video on demand, operational facilities through broadcast services, and direct access to global events via live streaming. From 360 videos of spacewalks to aerial views of current events by drones, Ruptly pushes the boundaries of video journalism using the latest in broadcast and newsgathering technology. The agency won the titles of "Best B2B News Site" in 2017 and "Commercial Team of the Year" in 2018 from the prestigious Drum Online Media Awards.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

