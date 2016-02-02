Global Distribution And Production Company, Keshet International, Chooses Aframe To Accelerate The Delivery Of Its Content To Clients Worldwide

Keshet International has deployed Aframe’s cloud video collaboration platform to create a central, secure location for all video content and help accelerate its delivery to clients around the world.

Keshet International (KI) is Keshet Media Group's global distribution and production arm. Headed by CEO Alon Shtruzman, it includes Keshet's local production outposts (Keshet UK, Keshet Australia, Keshet Studios and Keshet DCP in the US) as well as its global distribution arm. KI's catalogue consists of over 70 tried and tested properties that appeal to audiences worldwide, spanning all genres. Highlights include hit drama Prisoners of War and the original Israeli version of prime time Emmy® winner Homeland.

Having previously stored video content at the HQ in Tel Aviv, the global business realized it needed a solution that would help improve its workflow for sharing content as part of its sales process, but also make it more secure. After hearing about Aframe through an internal recommendation, Keshet International deployed the cloud video collaboration platform across its sales team, as a means to store all content in one central location and speed up the sharing process.

Talya Ariely, Operations Managers, Keshet International explains, “Before Aframe, our sales team would keep videos on their own computers and would send content out via WeTransfer or courier services. Not only was this process time-consuming and potentially insecure, but it meant that we lacked a central repository for all our video. Soon after implementing Aframe we noticed a range of clear benefits in terms of its efficiency, speed, ease of use and geographical reach.”

For a company that collaborates with clients and broadcasters in a variety of different countries globally, the cloud-based nature of Aframe was a main driver for Keshet International. “We are now able to send trailers/episodes to clients and internal team members anywhere in the world within seconds. We can also monitor the number of times they are viewed and set a date for links to content to expire limiting the viewing period.”