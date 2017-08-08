Global Broadcast Tech Innovator BroadView Software Invited To Join Ontario Pavilion At 2017 IBC Conference

Toronto ON – (IBC Stand 2.A46) August 8th, 2017 – BroadView Software, one of Canada’s industry-leading tech firms focused on broadcast management solutions, is proud to announce that they will be showcasing their comprehensive broadcast management software at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. This will mark the 14th year BroadView Software has participated at IBC and their fourth as part of the select group of companies representing Ontario’s top tier tech companies to the world.

This year, they will be unveiling the latest update to their signature software, BroadView, with the launch of version 8.0. BroadView 8.0 is recognized by its users as the most advanced, simple-to-operate and stable media management software available in the industry, encompassing traffic, programming, linear and cross-platform scheduling.

The continuous development of the BroadView platform has been a hallmark of Founding Partner and President Michael Atkin’s responsive-product approach, "BroadView 8.0's arrival demonstrates our vision of creating a living, breathing platform where continual improvements and advances meet the needs of media companies in real time" says Atkin, "While others cease to or are slow to invest in development, delivering aging, off-the-shelf systems, we are actively engaged with meeting our client's needs, continually refining and improving BroadView to make it fully-integrated while providing the company's award-winning customer service.”

Speaking about their annual participation at IBC2017, hailed as one of the world’s leading media, entertainment and technology shows, Atkin states “We are proud to be a part of the Ontario Pavilion at IBC. It allows us to be alongside other great innovators in this space, to share our unique approach and vision for the future development of the industry and lead it with state-of-the-art solutions to the global community.”

Victor Miranda, Area Director, Europe, for the Ontario Ministry of International Trade agrees, “BroadView Software’s participation in the Ontario mission to IBC 2017 will enhance the showcase of Ontario and Canada’s capabilities in the broadcast marketplace globally, as IBC is the world’s leading media and broadcasting technologies trade show.

Visitors to BroadView's booth at IBC are invited to meet with President Michael Atkin; Susan Whalen, SVP, Sales; Alexander Ermakov, President, BroadView Russia; and international partner Dheeraj Lilani, SVP Business Development of U-TO Solutions. Drop by to get a hands-on view of how BroadView 8.0 can operate as an end-to-end package or how individual modules including programming, OnDemand 2.0 and Promo Campaign Manager can integrate with existing operations. You can visit their Stand 2.A46 or learn more at: www.BroadViewSoftware.com

About BroadView Software:

BroadView Software Inc. is the premier choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs for integrated information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's integrated broadcast management system offers a comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales which operates seamlessly across online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable assets. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for any broadcast operation. BroadView provides technology partnership in developing systems for OnDemand and linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management, and is hailed for delivering highly-adaptable turn-key solutions, innovative customizations and exemplary customer service. BroadView's eighth generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients. For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com

