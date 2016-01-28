getTV Honors Black History Month With a Monday Night Variety Lineup Featuring African-American Icons Richard Pryor, Michael Jackson, Martin Luther King, Jr., and More, Every Week in Primetime

CULVER CITY, CA – Thursday, January 28, 2016 –getTV celebrates Black History Month with a Monday Night Variety lineup featuring rare interviews and performances by groundbreaking African-American icons, airing every week in primetime. This month’s roster includes beloved entertainers Lena Horne, Richard Pryor, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, and more, headlined by a powerful interview with Martin Luther King Jr. on THE MERV GRIFFIN SHOW on February 29 at 10 p.m. ET. As part of the month’s festivities, getTV will also pay tribute to Oscar®-winning actor Sidney Poitier with a special birthday block on Friday, February 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Highlights of getTV’s Black History Month programming include:

February 1

getTV kicks off Black History Month with THE SONNY & CHER COMEDY HOUR at 9 p.m. ET, as the beloved duo banter with 14-year-old Michael Jackson about his blossoming career, before the future King of Pop takes the stage with The Jackson 5 to perform the fan favorite “Lookin’ Through The Windows,” followed by a stirring solo rendition of the hit single “Ben.” And comedy legend Richard Pryor returns to the scene of his big break in a humorous and episode of THE MERV GRIFFIN SHOW at 10 p.m. ET, that also features Eartha Kitt one year before she took the world by storm as Catwoman in the original BATMAN TV series.

February 15

Bing Crosby welcomes R&B queens Diana Ross & The Supremes to the 1968 BING CROSBY SPECIAL at 8 p.m. ET, as the group brings down the house with a performance of “Do Not Forsake Me” before joining the beloved crooner in a trio of classics from PAINT YOUR WAGON, followed by a medley of hit songs featuring “Do You Know The Way To San Jose,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Those Were The Days,” and “Little Green Apples,” among others, with Crosby and Jose Feliciano. And hilarious comedy pioneer Moms Mabley brings her trademark sense of humor to THE MERV GRIFFIN SHOW at 10 p.m. ET, performing her smash hit “Abraham, Martin & John” in a night of laughs that also includes Broadway superstar Leslie Uggams.

February 19

getTV puts the spotlight on the incomparable Sidney Poitier in a special birthday block featuring two of the Oscar®-winner’s finest films at 8 p.m. ET. The night begins with Poitier as a young sergeant who must take control of a belligerent platoon after their commander is mortally wounded in ALL THE YOUNG MEN, with Alan Ladd. And Poitier’s reporter becomes a part of the story when Captain Richard Widmark leads a pursuit against a Russian sub in THE BEDFORD INCIDENT, at 10:05 p.m. ET.

February 22

Music legend Ray Charles performs “I’m Movin’ On” and opens up about his classical music background, before he wows the crowd with a sonata on the piano on the psychedelic 1968 special ANDY WILLIAMS KALEIDOSCOPE COMPANY at 9 p.m. ET. And Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin stops by THE MERV GRIFFIN SHOW to rock the house with a rarely seen performance of her show-stopping ballad “Do Right Woman—Do Right Man,” at 10 p.m. ET.

February 29

Leading off the evening at 8 p.m. ET, is a memorable episode of THE JUDY GARLAND SHOW, featuring the incomparable Lena Horne as she joins Judy Garland for a playful medley, tackling each other’s trademark tunes such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Meet Me In St. Louis,” “The Trolley Song,” and more. Then, at 9 p.m. ET, R&B icon Dionne Warwick shines in her first television special, DIONNE WARWICK – SOULED OUT, playing some beloved classics composed by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including “What The World Needs Now Is Love” and “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again,” alongside Glen Campbell and Creedence Clearwater Revival. And Merv Griffin presents a powerful hour of television, sitting down with Harry Belafonte and Martin Luther King Jr. in a rare talk show appearance, as he discusses improving race relations, the importance of peaceful demonstrations, and the Vietnam War on THE MERV GRIFFIN SHOW at 10 p.m. ET.

For a complete schedule of films, specials, and times, visit www.get.tv/schedule. In addition to airing these films on the dates noted above, some of the movies mentioned are scheduled for further broadcasts throughout the month. (See listings for further details.)

About getTV

getTV is a television network dedicated to showcasing Hollywood’s legendary movies and TV series and is available over the air and on local cable systems. getTV is also carried nationwide by DISH. The network, operated by Sony Pictures Television Networks, covers more than 70 percent of the U.S. television households and is available across most major markets, including all of the top 25 designated market areas (DMAs). For information, visit get.tv and connect with the network on Facebook and Twitter @getTV.