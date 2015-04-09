Gerry Nazimek Joins FOR-A as Northeast Account Manager

Cypress, CA – FOR-A America has hired industry veteran Gerry Nazimek as its new Northeast Account Manager. Effective March 30th, Gerry began his role with FOR-A and is based out of the company’s Fort Lee, N.J. office.

With over thirty years of experience in the AV and broadcast television industry, Gerry brings a wealth of knowledge to FOR-A’s team. He began his career as the founder of Multi-Video Productions, Inc., a turn-key video production and post-production service company forGerry Nazimek broadcast television and Fortune 500 companies, with clients including: CBS Network News, HBO Entertainment News, MTV News, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. As the company’s Director of Photography, Gerry’s credits included interviews with Gene Hackman for HBO Entertainment News, Joe Namath for HBO Sports and Aerosmith for MTV.

Most recently, Gerry worked for PureLink as a regional sales manager in the Northeastern U.S. and Canada. He’s also worked in the Northeast on the sales teams for Foreseeson Custom Displays, Inc., Telemetrics, Inc., and CPR Multi-Media Solutions, Inc., among others.

“FOR-A is very excited that Gerry’s coming on board to service our clientele in the Northeastern U.S.” said Jay Shinn, FOR-A America’s Vice President. “He brings years of experience and extensive accomplishments in the video production industry. We’re confident that Gerry will make a great addition to our team, and he’ll provide outstanding support to current and new customers in the Northeast.”

Gerry can be reached via email at Nazimek@for-a.com or via phone at 973-220-8471.

About FOR-A

FOR-A is a major manufacturer and distributor of video and audio systems to the broadcast, postproduction and professional video markets. For more information about FOR-A’s product line, call 714-894-3311 or visit our web site at www.for-a.com.