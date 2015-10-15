Germany’s The Twiolins Make Music with Point Source Audio

Petaluma, CA —The sibling violin duo of The Twiolins, Marie-Luise and Christoph Dingler—popular across Europe and boasting numerous awards together—have tapped Point Source Audio’s award-winning SERIES8 Headset Microphone to complement their cool avant-garde performances of progressive classical music punctuated with pulsing rhythms.

With their successful recordings, including their first CD, “Virtuoso,” in 2011 followed by “Sunfire” in 2014, The Twiolins were intent on maintaining the natural sound of the violins when amplified. As such, they wanted the violin microphones to only augment the acoustics of their performances—but never change the natural acoustical features of the violins themselves.

The Twiolins auditioned many microphone options, and Point Source Audio’s CO-8WD headset microphone was clearly the stand out. “When performing on large stages we always use two CO-8WD headset mics with our wireless systems,” affirmed Christoph Dingler, violinist and sound prodigy. He further praised, “The frequency response of the entire spectrum of our violins are completely captured and conveyed, and the high linear resolution from the miniature-sized capsule is excellent. The CO-8WD is extremely close to the original sound even without equalization—it is absolutely at the top of its class!”

Although the CO-8WD was originally designed for vocal performers, Dingler explains his choice for the headset microphone, “Since our shows are constant performances and some songs contain vocals, the pickup patterns are difficult to capture in our performances, so why mount something on our instruments when a headset is the ideal position for capturing the sound?” He added, “The headsets are easy to adjust and position, and after a few minutes we forget it’s even there—it is extremely stable and light.”

Point Source Audio’s German distributor Trius, introduced the headset mic to The Twiolins to meet the high bar for acoustic performance and the necessary comfort. Because of the stringent standards in the classical music sector, only the most pristine amplification is acceptable. Trius Product Manager Matthias Höbeler shared that “Marie-Luise and Christoph were immediately captivated by the comfort of the CO-8WD and its ability to project the complex overtones of the violins, as well vocals, while not altering their natural acoustic characteristics.”

The Twiolins now rely on Point Source Audio’s CO-8WD in performances of their nationally acclaimed violin masterpieces and join a growing roster of prestigious clients using SERIES8 including the San Francisco Opera, New York Philharmonic Orchestra, Universal Studios, the Kravis Center, the Shiki Theater Company Tokyo, and Chase Oaks Mega-Church.

Point Source Audio's SERIES8 headset, earworn and lavalier microphones are constructed to suit the most demanding professional applications for live sound and measure just 4mm or less in diameter. More information about Point Source Audio's industry leading audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of live event tech including their patent-pending comm headset; and their SERIES8 miniature microphones, known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features, and a winner of the 2014 Best Microphone award. As the Digigram Distributor for the Americas, the world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, and IP audio and IP video networking technology are also available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio

About The Twiolins

Marie-Luise and Christoph Dingler studied with Prof. Dora Bratchkova and perfected the art of chamber music in addition to the individual soloist training early on and won numerous awards under the name “The Twiolins”. Together they researched the complete repertoire for two violins and developed the idea of the Crossover Composition Award, which was first held in 2009. They perform nationally and internationally, presenting new works for two violins with orchestra and have been broadcast on TV and radio worldwide. For more info, visit http://www.thetwiolins.de/en/home-english/