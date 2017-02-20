German Wine Meets Royalty

The live studio production of German Wine Queen Awards ceremony held at broadcaster SWR was produced by Cassiopeia Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH using Calibre 4K LEDView730 to scale, switch and scan images onto the giant main stage LED display.

Image credit: Cassiopeia Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH

The ceremony took place on 30 September 2016 and was presented by Holger Wienpahl.

“The Calibre LEDView730 was used for accurate colour matching between the broadcast cameras and the on-stage LED screen that was positioned behind contestants and presenters. We took advantage of the processor’s low latency image processing and flawless video import feature. The system performed flawlessly throughout the competition, which was televised live. We’re delighted with the results,” said Martin Heuberger, Film Producer at Cassiopeia Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH.

“We’ve used Calibre image processing technology for several projects to date including several SWR open air concerts, celebrity performances and promotional days,” added Heuberger.