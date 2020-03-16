GB Labs to introduce fully traceable analytics and single-step MHL support

Aldermaston, UK, 16 March 2020: GB Labs, the leader in intelligent storage solutions, has announced that the latest version of its Analytics Centre, a dashboard that runs seamlessly in GB Labs’ SPACE, ECHO, and VAULT intelligent storage devices, will now include full access traceability.



Of interest to everyone that requires storage, Analytics Centre continuously analyses how data handled by the storage system is being used. The display provides a highly accurate and easy-to-interpret look at crucial network and storage usage, including real-time speed and data consumption. With full traceability, file access history is logged giving a complete picture of data usage.



GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland said, “Analytics Centre gives GB Labs users the visibility they need to ensure their workflow is fully optimised at all times. It takes all the time-consuming, and often incorrect, guesswork out of blindly shopping for storage in hopes that it will improve a workflow.



“Analytics Centre automates the system analysis process with carefully designed algorithms that identify not just potential problems, but precisely where to find and fix them. Moreover, it now includes a significantly updated interface that includes full data logging and full, detailed tracking capabilities that we’re excited to demonstrate for the first time.”



GB Labs will also be organising virtual demonstrations of its Media Hash List (MHL) support. MHL is essentially designed to ensure that any copy is an exact replica of the original source media. This is of particular importance to OTT media streaming services that submit files on LTFS to various service providers.



Those service providers must demonstrate their ability to ingest data, checksum it, and produce an MHL report to establish that files are being properly delivered. Once checked and approved, the media streamer can then permit the service provider to use the media.



This process typically requires several steps with software provided by most vendors, but GB Labs software does it all in a single step. It automatically ingests files to a specific location; creates an MHL; does a checksum; and has the files ready to be returned for approval in an instant.



GB Labs will also feature the latest Dynamic Bandwidth Control, which allows an active intelligent use of available bandwidth, the latest CloakDR as well as new, workflow improvement features for its SPACE, ECHO and VAULT (S.E.V) range, and the latest CORE.4 and CORE.4 Lite OS for its S.E.V., FastNAS and EasyLTO ranges.



Harland added, “FastNAS in particular has really become the go-to for major organisations like Icon Media in Los Angeles, Kingdom Creative in the UK, The Viewmasters in Amsterdam, and many others in recent months. The capacity of our HDD range combined with the ultra-high data rates that our SSD range provides, all at an incredible price, has proven to be the ideal one-box storage platform.”



About GB Labs

GB Labs is the global leader in Intelligent Media Storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.



Find out more at: www.gblabs.com or call: EUROPE (+44) (0)118 455 5000 or USA (+1) 661 493 8480.



