GAUMONT TELEVISION FINALIZES BROADCAST DEAL WITH GERMANY’S ZDF FOR ANIMATED SERIES “BELLE AND SEBASTIAN”

PARIS, FRANCE – February 08, 2016- Gaumont Television announced today that the company has just finalized a major broadcast deal with ZDF, the leading German public-service television broadcaster, for Belle and Sebastian (52 x 13’), its highly anticipated 2D/HD animated series based on an original live-action TV series from the 1960s by Cecile Aubry. Belle and Sebastian is a co-production with Canadian Producer PVP Group. The new deal comes on the heels of other recent sales for this classic, including M6 (France), Piwi+ (France), Radio Canada (Canada), VRT (Belgium), RTBF (Belgium), and RTS (Switzerland). The announcement was made today by Pierre Belaïsch, President of Animation.

"Belle and Sebastian features the wonderful friendship of a boy and a dog in a rural area. Their adventures take place far away from big cities in the wild countryside of the Alps. We believe that this is what children of today, who are mostly living in a domestized environment, dream of and really like to see on television,” commented Nicole Keeb, Head of International Co-productions and Acquisitions ZDF. “Belle and Sebastian, with its classical appeal in the best sense, fits perfectly into ZDF's portfolio, which includes Lassie, Heidi, Wickie, and Robin Hood, among others.

“From day one, reaction to this project has been extremely positive,” commented Belaïsch. “It is a series filled with humor, adventure, and captures a unique story of friendship. Basically it's a boy and his extraordinary dog against the world, in a beautiful Alpine setting. We are thrilled to have ZDF onboard.”

Belle and Sebastian, set in the Alps and aimed at kids 6-8, follows the outdoor adventures of a young boy, Sebastian, and his huge white dog, Belle. Always on the lookout for adventure, Belle and Sebastian will rush to anybody’s rescue, friend or foe, whatever the risk. The two together are living proof that friendship really can move mountains.

About Gaumont Television

Gaumont Television is a producer and distributor of high-quality programming for the U.S. and international markets and part of the motion picture studio Gaumont formed in 1895. With offices in Paris, London, and Los Angeles, key series include Narcos, Hannibal, Hemlock Grove, and the upcoming Viva La Madness, Crosshair, Spy City, along with the animated catalogue.

On the animation front, the company has produced and distributes a catalogue of over 30 kids’ television series and 800 half-hours of animation broadcast in over 130 countries, including the US and Japan. Flagship titles are Calimero 104x11’ (TF1, Disney JR, RAI, TV Tokyo); F is for Family 6 x 22' (Netflix); Lanfeust Quest 26X26’ (M6, Canalj, Disney XD); Dude That’s My Ghost! 52 x 11’ (Disney XD); Galactik Football 78 x 26’ (Disney XD); Robotboy 104 x 13’ (Cartoon Network), and Santa’s Apprentice 52 x13’ & 2 feature films. Gaumont Television is currently in production of 52 x 11’ new episodes of the popular international property Noddy (France Télévision, Dreamworks Animation), as well as its newest title Furry Wheels 52 x11’ (France Télévision and Disney XD EMEA).