GAUMONT REORGANIZES ITS ANIMATION DIVISION WITH A PROMOTION AND NEW HIRE IN PARIS OFFICE

PARIS, FRANCE and LOS ANGELES, CA – October 13, 2016 – Nicolas Atlan, President of Gaumont Animation, announced today that Gaumont Animation France will reorganize its Paris office by promoting Marc Dhrami to Head of Operations and appointing Gaëlle Guiny as Director of Animated Series Development. Both executives, based in Paris, will report directly to Atlan. Guiny will also work closely with Terry Kalagian, Los Angeles- based Vice President of Creative for Gaumont Animation. Dhrami and Guiny will be in charge of the development and production of Gaumont’s animated series’ in the Paris office.

Gaumont Animation has been successful in developing, producing and distributing animated series for more than 15 years while working in partnership with all of the European and international players in the animated sector.

Gaumont Animation's catalog contains more than 30 series and 800 half-hours of younth animation, and is broadcasted in more than130 countries. Its flagship series are Calimero (104 x 11'), Lanfeust Quest (26 x 26') Galactik Football (78 x 26’), Robotboy (104 x 13 ') and The Apprentice Father Christmas (52 x 13' and 2 long films distributed by Gaumont).

Gaumont Animation is currently producing four new series in the Paris studio: Belle & Sebastian (52 x 11'), Furry Wheels (52 x 11'), Trulli Tales (52 x 11’), and Noddy (52 x 11’), which is a co-production with DreamWorks. In the Los Angeles office, Gaumont is producing the Netflix original series F is for Family (16 x 30’) and Do, Re & Mi (52 x 11') with the multi-talented Kristen Bell.