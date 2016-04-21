GateHouse Media’s Jason Taylor to Keynote Media Finance Focus 2016 Conference

Jason Taylor, President of GateHouse Media Western US Publishing Operations and President of GateHouse Live! Events, will deliver a keynote address at Media Finance Focus 2016, the 56th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Themed “An Avalanche of Knowledge, Networking, and New Ideas,” the conference will be held May 23-25 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. Taylor’s keynote, which will discuss how to jumpstart a media organization’s sales culture across the company and the finance function’s role in effecting culture change, is scheduled for Monday morning, May 25th during the Opening General Session.

In addition to overseeing GateHouse Media publications in the Western Division, Taylor is President of the company's Live and Virtual Events division, which produces expos and other events in cities throughout the country. GateHouse publishes more than 560 community papers, including 124 daily newspapers, along with over 485 affiliated websites.

“Jason Taylor’ high energy and innovative approach to newspaper management has earned him numerous industry accolades; his ideas and strategies have been implemented at both large and small newspapers and in media companies across the U.S., Canada, and Europe,” said Mary M. Collins. “He is also a highly rated speaker; we are very pleased to provide our 2016 conference attendees with the opportunity to hear his inspiring ideas first-hand.”

Taylor came to GateHouse in 2015 from Gannett Newspapers, where he served as East Group Regional President for the publisher. His more than 15 years of management experience in the media industry also includes serving as President of WHECO Media’s Chattanooga Times Free Press, where he oversaw the paper's shift to more digital content and to a model of paid online subscriptions, and as Senior Vice President of the Honolulu Advertiser, which was owned by Gannett at the time.

Beforehand, Taylor spent five years at Morris Media, serving as General Manager for The Times in Gainesville, Ga. and Director of Advertising and Marketing for The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, Taylor was named Executive of the Year among Gannett’s daily newspapers in 2006. Throughout his career, Taylor’s newspapers have been recognized with numerous regional and national awards in multiple areas of performance, including editorial, advertising, circulation and marketing.

About Media Finance Focus 2016:

Media Finance Focus 2016 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. The conference will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process.

In addition, the Association of New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus includes a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2016 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.