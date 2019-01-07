Gary Rotondelli Retires from Vitec Production Solutions' Vinten Brand After 33-Year Career

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K. — Jan. 7, 2019 — Vitec Group today announced the retirement of Gary Rotondelli, director of technical sales for Vinten automation. Rotondelli has charted an illustrious career in the broadcast robotics and automation industry spanning more than three decades, including 26 years with the Vitec Group's Vinten brand.

"Gary has been a staple in our company for almost 30 years, and he has become the face and name associated with our world-class Vinten automation and robotics products. The hard work and dedication he's given our customers and his talent for relationship-building have paid off tremendously, and he has played a huge role in establishing Vinten as an industry leader," said Paul Dudeck, vice president, sales, the Americas at Vitec Production Solutions. "We will miss Gary's charm and wit, but most of all, we will miss his hard work and dedication to the company. It's bittersweet, but we wish him all the best as he takes on new adventures."

Rotondelli began his career in broadcast robotics in 1985 as national sales manager for TSM, a company that went on to become the premier U.S. manufacturer of robotic camera systems for television news production. After Vinten acquired TSM in 1993, he advanced through the company's sales management team, serving in roles including national sales manager, director of robotic sales and prompting, and business development manager for robotics and prompting. He became director of technical sales in 2017.

"From the day this journey began, I have been fortunate to meet and work with many incredible people and some of the industry's most respected companies and customers. I value the respect and friendships of my colleagues, so many of whom I regard as my second family, and the business community," Rotondelli said. "The decision to retire was not an easy one, but I have enjoyed the role I've played in making Vinten the leading brand for broadcast robotics. The teamwork and dedication of Vitec Group professionals is beyond compare in any industry."

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast moving and growing "image capture and content creation" market.

Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, bags and noise reduction equipment.

We employ around 1,700 people across the world in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions.

The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2017 adjusted revenue* of £378.1 million.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

LEI number: 2138007H5DQ4X8YOCF14

* Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations

