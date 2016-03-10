Gameshow 2.0 Now Available

New Release Makes the Production of Game Streams Easier, Allowing Gamers to Focus on their Gaming Content

Telestream®, a leading provider of live streaming applications and video tools, today announced version 2.0 of Gameshow, a software application designed to help gamecasters create professional quality streams with beautiful graphic templates, dynamic editing, live switching, green screen technology, and built-in interactive widgets. The latest version of Gameshow introduces new production controls that allow gamecasters to focus on gaming rather than worry about the logistics of broadcasting and production. Gameshow v.2.0 is available immediately from www.gameshow.net where users can also download a free 14-day trial version of the software.

Gameshow v2.0 makes it easier and faster than ever before for game broadcasters to create professional shows that convey a consistent personality and brand. With a few clicks, users can pick and customize game templates, insert graphics, add widgets and even put themselves “inside the game” using the green screen function, before starting streaming to Twitch or YouTube. Many of the new 2.0 features are a direct result of feedback received from the new Gameshow Insiders Program, launched earlier in the year. The Gameshow Insiders Program was created for streamers to gain insight and provide input into the direction of Gameshow, forming a community of influential streamers that can shape the future of game streaming.

"Having the ability to schedule my live streams ahead of time is critical. It informs my audience of the exact time I plan to go live and lets them build hype in the chat as they count down to showtime! GameShow allows me to stream to any scheduled event that I have with a click of a button," said Gameshow 2.0 beta user Clintus McGintus from Clintus.tv.

New features in version 2.0 include:

Global hotkeys allows users to control their broadcast while in a game on the same machine. Gamers can switch scenes in Gameshow, without leaving their game.

YouTube event management allows users to manage YouTube events from directly within the Gameshow interface.

Toggling layer visibility allows users to turn on and off visual and audio sources on any shot.

New usability improvements such as color correction and audio handling improvements allow for a higher level of customization for individual sources.

RSS feeds allow the addition of news tickers that are dynamically updated for the latest event.

Performance of web cams on Mac has been improved to consume less CPU resources.

Pricing and Availability

Gameshow is available immediately from www.gameshow.net as a free update for existing customers. New users can download a free 14-day fully featured trial version. After the 14-day trial period, pricing is as follows:

1 Month subscription - $8.99

3 Month subscription - $23.99

12 Month subscription - $90.99

Gameshow 2.0 Webinar

For those interested in seeing the new features in action, Telestream will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 15th 2016 at 12 PM PDT | 3 PM EDT | 7 PM GMT. Click here to register.