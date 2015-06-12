FX Networks, CNN Win Marketing Teams of the Year at 2015 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards

mOcean, loyalkaspar named Agencies of the Year

Los Angeles (June 11, 2015) – FX Networks won North America Marketing Team of the Year at the 2015 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing, and Design Awards Thursday night, for the fifth consecutive year, while CNN won Marketing Team of the Year in the Global Excellence competition.

Los Angeles-based creative agency and production company mOcean was named North America Agency of the Year, while loyalkaspar took home the Global Excellence Agency of the Year honors.

Thursday’s ceremony at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE was hosted by actor and comedian Chris D’Elia (NBC’s Undateable).

“We are thrilled to celebrate and recognize the amazing creativity of our members,” said PromaxBDA President and CEO Steve Kazanjian. “These are the marketers whose work builds powerhouse entertainment brands and turns a show into a success.”

PromaxBDA’s annual awards honor outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing — the multiplatform campaigns, promos and social media innovations that create the most relevant brands in pop culture and build passionate fandom.

Two separate competitions were celebrated Thursday night: North America and Global Excellence.

Among the night’s other big winners in the North America competition were Turner Sports, Showtime Networks, A+E Television Networks and Nickelodeon.

In the Global Excellence competition, Australia’s Foxtel, India’s Viacom18, Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 TV and Canada’s Bell Media Agency won gold in multiple categories.

Link to PromaxBDA 2015 Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards: [https://promaxbda.org/promaxbda2015awards]

About PromaxBDA

PromaxBDA is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe. The goal of PromaxBDA Association is to lead the global community of those passionately engaged in the marketing of television and video content on all platforms, inspiring creativity, driving innovation and honoring excellence. With companies and individuals drawn from more than 70 countries, PromaxBDA is a truly international organization uniting the individuals who will pioneer tomorrow’s electronic and broadcast media. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.promaxbda.org.

About PromaxBDA Awards

PromaxBDA’s annual awards honor outstanding achievement, creativity and innovation in entertainment marketing and design. Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were handed out in categories that honor everything from channel image spots, to voiceover work, to copywriting, to live event promotion. Thursday’s ceremony at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE featured two separate competitions: North America and Global Excellence, which honors work from award the world – including the U.S. and Canada.

