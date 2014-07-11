FX Networks’ 45 Emmy® Award Nominations Sets a Basic Cable Record for the Most Nominations in a Single Year

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2014 – FX Networks received a total of 45 Primetime Emmy Award nominations this morning, setting a basic cable record for the highest total nominations in a single year.

FX Networks’ 45 nominations surpassed its previous high of 26 in 2013, and its total ranks as the fourth most nominations of any network this year, behind HBO (99), CBS (47), and NBC (46).

John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions said, “We’re grateful to the many gifted artists who make FX’s programming and congratulate them on their well-deserved Emmy nominations today. We also thank the Television Academy members for their recognition of that work.”

In the program categories, Louie received its second consecutive nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, Fargo and American Horror Story: Coven were nominated for Outstanding Miniseries, and Archer received its first-ever nomination for Outstanding Animated Series. In total, seven FX series received Emmy recognition and 11 of the 45 nominations came in the acting categories.

Leading the way for FX was the miniseries Fargo, which scored 18 nominations, the most ever for an FX program. Major nominations include Outstanding Miniseries, Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or Movie for Executive Producer Noah Hawley, Outstanding Lead Actor nominations for Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Colin Hanks, Outstanding Supporting Actress for newcomer Allison Tolman, and two Outstanding Directing noms, one for Adam Bernstein and one for Colin Bucksey.

The American Horror Story franchise continues to be an Emmy magnet, as the latest incarnation, American Horror Story: Coven received 17 nominations, including Outstanding Miniseries. Other major nominations for Coven include Executive Producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for Outstanding Writing, Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson for Outstanding Lead Actress, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates and Frances Conroy for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon for Outstanding Directing.

The three incarnations of AHS - American Horror Story, American Horror Story: Asylum, and American Horror Story: Coven - each have received 17 nominations, bringing the franchise total to 51 nominations.

The critically acclaimed and award winning comedy series Louie continues to be beloved by Emmy voters as the show received a total of five nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series for the second consecutive year. Creator/Showrunner/Star Louis C.K. received his fourth consecutive Emmy nomination in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Writing, and his third consecutive nomination in the category of Outstanding Directing for Louie. The show also received its first-ever nomination for Outstanding Casting.

American Horror Story: Coven

OUTSTANDING MINISERIES

American Horror Story: Coven

Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer; Brad Falchuk, Executive Producer; Dante Di Loreto, Executive Producer; Tim Minear, Executive Producer; Jennifer Salt, Executive Producer; Bradley Buecker, Executive Producer; James Wong, Co-Executive Producer; Jessica Sharzer, Co-Executive Producer; Douglas Petrie, Co-Executive Producer; Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Co-Executive Producer; Alexis Martin Woodall, Producer; Joseph Incaprera, Produced by

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

Jessica Lange as Fiona Goode

Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode Foxx

Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode Foxx

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau

Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau

Kathy Bates as Madame Delphine LaLaurie

Kathy Bates as Madame Delphine LaLaurie

Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A DRAMATIC SPECIAL

“Bitchcraft” - Ryan Murphy, Written by; Brad Falchuk, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A DRAMATIC SPECIAL

“Bitchcraft” - Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Directed by

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION FOR A PERIOD SERIES, MINISERIES OR A MOVIE (SINGLE-CAMERA)

Mark Worthington, Production Designer; Andrew Murdock, Art Director; Ellen Brill, S.D.S.A., Set Decorator

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A SPECIAL

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer; Elizabeth Macey, Costume Supervisor; Ken Van Duyne, Assistant Costume Designer

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A SPECIAL

Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting Director; Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting Director; Meagan Lewis, CSA, Casting Director

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

Monte C. Haught, Department Head Hairstylist; Michelle Ceglia, Key Hairstylist; Yolanda Mercadel, Hairstylist; Daina Daigle, Additional Hairstylist

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist; Kim Ayers, Key Makeup Artist; Vicki Vacca, Makeup Artist; Mike Mekash, Makeup Artist; Christopher Nelson, Makeup Artist; Lucy O'Reilly, Makeup Artist

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A SPECIAL

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist; Mike Mekash, Key Special Makeup Effects Artist; Christien Tinsley, Prosthetic Designer; Jason Hamer, Prosthetic Designer; Christopher Nelson, Makeup Effects Artist; David L. Anderson, Makeup Effects Artist; Cristina Patterson, Makeup Effects Artist; Rob Freitas, Makeup Effects Artist

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A SPECIAL (ORIGINALDRAMATIC SCORE)

“The Seven Wonders” James Levine, Music by

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A SPECIAL

“Fearful Pranks Ensue” - Gary Megregian, Supervising Sound Editor; David Klotz, Music Editor; Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor; Paul Diller, Sound Effects Editor; Brian Thomas Nist, Sound Effects Editor; Steve M. Stuhr, Dialogue Editor; Lance Wiseman, Dialogue Editor; Noel Vought, Foley Artist

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

“Fearful Pranks Ensue” - Bruce Litecky, C.A.S., Production Mixer; Joe Earle, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer; Doug Andham, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer

The Americans

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Margo Martindale as Claudia

Archer

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adam Reed, Executive Producer; Matt Thompson, Executive Producer; Bryan Fordney, Producer; Eric Sims, Producer; Casey Willis, Line Producer; Neal Holman, Producer

Fargo

OUTSTANDING MINISERIES

Fargo

Noah Hawley, Executive Producer; Warren Littlefield, Executive Producer; Joel Coen, Executive Producer; Ethan Coen, Executive Producer; Geyer Kosinski, Executive Producer; Adam Bernstein, Executive Producer; John Cameron, Co-Executive Producer; Chad Oakes, Producer; Mike Frislev, Producer; Kim Todd, Producer

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

Martin Freeman as Lester Nygaard

Martin Freeman as Lester Nygaard

Billy Bob Thornton as Lorne Malvo

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

Colin Hanks as Deputy Gus Grimly

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

Allison Tolman as Molly Solverson

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A DRAMATIC SPECIAL

“The Crocodile’s Dilemma” - Noah Hawley, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A DRAMATIC SPECIAL

“The Crocodile’s Dilemma” - Adam Bernstein, Directed by

"Buridan's Ass" - Colin Bucksey, Directed by

“Buridan’s Ass” - Colin Bucksey, Directed by

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A SPECIAL

“The Crocodile’s Dilemma” - Frank Laratta, Supervising Sound Editor; Kevin Buchholz, ADR Supervisor; John Peccatiello, Sound Design; Skye Lewin, Music Editor; Jason Lawrence, Dialogue Editor; Brent Planiden, ADR Editor; Adam DeCoster, Foley Artist; Andrew Morgado, Foley Artist

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

“The Crocodile’s Dilemma” - Mike Playfair, Production Mixer; David Raines, Re-Recording Mixer; Mark Server, Re-Recording Mixer; Chris Philp, Re-Recording Mixer

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A SPECIAL

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting Director; Jackie Lind, CSA, Casting Director

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

“Buridan’s Ass” - Dana Gonzales, Director of Photography

"The Crocodile's Dilemma" - Matt Lloyd, CSC, Director of Photography

“The Crocodile’s Dilemma” - Matt Lloyd, CSC, Director of Photography

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

“The Crocodile’s Dilemma” - Skip MacDonald, A.C.E., Edited by

"The Rooster Prince" - Bridget Durnford, Edited by

“The Rooster Prince” - Bridget Durnford, Edited by

"Buridan's Ass" - Regis Kimble, Editor

“Buridan’s Ass” - Regis Kimble, Editor