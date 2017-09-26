Fusion TV Debuts New Programming Slate Drawn From Digital DNA

SEPTEMBER 26, 2017 — Fusion Media Group (FMG) has put some of the web’s most beloved brands under one roof, reaching over 100 million superfans a month online. Now, FUSION TV is collaborating with the editorial teams of its popular digital properties to develop new programming spanning car culture, travel, food, gaming, news, and more. From going deep on cultural obsessions to telling impactful stories that inspire and connect us, FUSION is a channel that serves up a unique blend of programming that reflects the passions and shared values of America’s diverse youth. Find out where to watch FUSION here.

“Car vs America,” powered by Jalopnik, will marks the first television series produced in conjunction with an editorial team from the Gizmodo Media Group. In addition, FUSION is working to develop projects with the editorial teams at Kotaku, Deadspin, The Root’s Very Smart Brothas, and Gizmodo. FUSION launched of “The A.V. Club hosted by John Teti” earlier this year.

“We have an incredible opportunity to take our digital brands—which have large, dedicated, and engaged audiences online—and extend their reach across more screens,” said Daniel Eilemberg, President of FUSION. “The editorial teams that drive these sites cover the subjects our audience is passionate about and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with them to produce programming that is compelling and true to their distinct voices.”

This programming slate furthers FMG’s goal of expanding the reach of its digital brands across more platforms and formats. Earlier this year, FMG brought the distinct voices of Jezebel, Lifehacker, Kotaku, Deadspin, The A.V. Club and other sites to new audiences by launching its first series of new podcasts.

The initial programming slate includes various series and specials:

Right.Now. with Cleo Stiller | We are all about getting in touch with who we are and what we want—across all aspects of life. In this new seven-part series, Cleo Stiller seeks to answer deeply personal questions, with a no stigma, no judgement approach, about body confidence, sex, relationships, health, and identity – from what happens when you hook a man up to a menstrual cramp simulator and why some of us are thinking about being single forever, to the way Instagram is fueling a new level of body confidence visibility. “Our goal is to empower viewers by providing them with the crucial information they need to forge healthy, happy, satisfying sex lives,” Stiller said. “Sex.Right.Now.” originated from a web series Stiller created in 2015 called “Asking for a Friend,” which focused on all the burning body, health and sexuality questions we’re all too afraid to ask. “Sex.Right.Now.” premieres Thursday, October 5 @ 10PM.Watch preview.

Car vs America | This high-octane immersive docu-travel series dives helmet-first into modern car culture throughout the USA from the perspective of Jalopnik’s car-obsessed editors Michael Ballaban and Raphael Orlove. The guys are out to see what current car culture looks like—from skid plate racing to drifting and beyond. In each episode, these two young car nerds attempt to tackle various car based challenges that bring the singular automotive knowledge and know-how of Jalopnik.com to television. Their road trip across America will also introduce audiences to some of the most interesting local food and cultures. More on the show from the Jalopnik editors here.“Car vs America” premieres Wednesday, October 18 @ 8PM.

The Root 100 | FUSION TV will have special television broadcast featuring The Root 100. The primetime special will pay tribute to the black innovators, leaders and change agents recognized on The Root 100, an annual list of the most influential African Americans, ages 25 to 45. The program will put a spotlight on the best and brightest in the fields of social justice, politics, entertainment, sports, media, the arts, science, technology and business. Check out the list here. “The Root 100” will air November 19 @ 9PM.