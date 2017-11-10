Fusion to Premiere Provocative, New Series 'Real America With Jorge Ramos' November 21 @ 10PM

SERIES PROMO:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8E0Ekc0V_Y&feature=youtu.be

NOVEMBER 10, 2017 – From the changing face of America to the upheaval of the status quo in Washington, America is in transition—and no one is more equipped and experienced than Jorge Ramos to examine the forces driving this change. In his new FUSION series, “Real America with Jorge Ramos” premiering Tuesday, November 21 @ 10PM, award-winning journalist Jorge Ramos brings his passion, curiosity, and fearless brand of journalism to bear as he profiles the people who are breaking down barriers and shaping our collective future. In each episode Ramos asks provocative questions of the disrupters, dreamers, dynamic-thinking Americans who are on the cutting edge and making a difference in this uncertain time.

“Jorge is the quintessential American—a proud, hard working immigrant for whom the promise of America is tangible. His curiosity is infectious and this series, like all his projects for FUSION, will further elevate the voices that are writing the next chapter of our nation’s history,” said FUSION President Daniel Eilemberg.

In the premiere installment, Ramos travels to Puerto Rico to measure the impact of the disaster. Ramos explores what life is really like in Puerto Rico weeks after Hurricane Maria, and asks why it has taken so long for these U.S. citizens to get much needed aid and electricity. He interviews those struggling to live without basic resources, along with the Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz—who has challenged President Trump on response efforts—the Governor Ricardo Rosello, and others who are providing aid including former New York Yankee and Puerto Rico native Jorge Posada and his wife Laura.

Upcoming episodes will feature revealing profiles of actor and comedian John Leguizamo, Governor John Kasich (R-OH), artists and activists Ai Weiwei and JR, and world-renowned brain surgeon Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, among others. All of them are finding new ways to understand what it means to live in America today, and to speak out in their own ways.

"Real America with Jorge Ramos" is a FUSION original series. Jon Meyersohn has joined FUSION as the executive producer of “Real America with Jorge Ramos.” Meyersohn is a veteran television news producer who has reported award-winning stories from around the world. As a former senior producer for ABC News, he has worked alongside some of the leading correspondents and anchors in broadcast journalism today. Most recently he was co-executive producer of “Road to 9/11,” a six-hour series for History on the roots of the September 11 attacks. Prior to that he served as co-executive producer for the second season of “Years of Living Dangerously,” an Emmy-award series that aired on National Geographic.

From going deep on cultural obsessions to telling impactful stories that matter, FUSION is a network that serves up a unique blend of enriching programming that reflects the shared passions and values of America’s diverse youth. Find out where to watch here.

ABOUT FUSION

From going deep on cultural obsessions to telling impactful stories that inspire and connect us, FUSION is a network that serves up a unique blend of programming that reflects the passions and shared values of America’s diverse youth. The FUSION Creative Board is made up of a cross-section of marquee talent including award-winning actors, filmmakers, academics, and musicians who share the network’s commitment to seeking out the next generation of creative talent and emerging voices. Henry Louis Gates Jr. serves as the Chairman of the Creative Board. FUSION is available to audiences across a range of platforms including cable television (find out where to watch), FUSION.net, and various OTT providers such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PlayStation Vue, among others. Follow the network on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT FUSION MEDIA GROUP

Fusion Media Group (FMG) is a media company that connects with the young, diverse audiences that are shaping our future. Through fearless journalism, provoking comedy, and high-impact storytelling FMG elevates the stories and issues our readers and viewers are passionate about. With some of the web’s most beloved media brands under one roof—including The A.V. Club, Clickhole, Deadspin, Earther, Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku, Lifehacker, The Onion, The Root, Splinter, and others—FMG is one of the leading digital publishers in the U.S., serving over 100 million readers a month. In addition, FMG produces content across a range of formats and platforms through the FUSION cable network and its long-form development and production studios, Story House Entertainment and Onion Studios.