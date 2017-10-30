FUSION CREATIVE BOARD ISSUES OPEN CALL FOR SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED PROJECTS FROM YOUNG, DIVERSE CREATIVE TALENT

Link to download imageHERE



OCTOBER 27, 2017 – The Creative Board of FUSION, the cable network of Fusion Media Group (FMG), today announced an open call for scripted and unscripted television projects. This initiative builds on the commitment by FUSION and its Creative Board to generate new opportunities for young storytellers who span different ethnicities, races, sexual orientations, genders and religions. The open call is aimed at helping to level the playing field for underrepresented creative talent, with or without agency representation, who want to tell stories that are otherwise going unheard.

Submissions, which are being accepted on a rolling basis, should center around stories that speak to the interests and issues that matter to America’s diverse youth—reflecting their curiosity, sharpness, and passion. Selected submissions will receive funded development deals with the network. Interested writers, filmmakers, and producers can submit pitches at FUSION.net/Submissions.

The Creative Board, which plays a key role in FUSION’s content development process, is comprised of a cross-section of marquee talent—actors, filmmakers, academics, and musicians—to help the network identify the next generation of creators and build a pipeline of diverse talent to engage and work with on future projects. The Creative Board is led by Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. with founding members including Viola Davis, Ezra Edelman, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep and Residente (aka René Perez Joglar). The founding Board members have collectively been recognized with 7 Academy Awards, 9 Emmys and 25 Grammy Awards among other prestigious honors. The Creative Board was formed in May 2017, more info here.

“Addressing the issue of representation in media starts with identifying and investing in a pipeline of talent who represent the diversity that makes this country great. Then we need to provide them with opportunities where they can color outside the lines and think beyond the usual script,” said Gates, who serves as chair of the Creative Board. “We hope our open call helps break down some of the institutional barriers to entry for young, diverse storytellers.”

“Fusion Media Group is dedicated to serving young, diverse audiences with content that speaks to their passions and shared values,” said Felipe Holguin, President and COO of Fusion Media Group. “The FUSION Creative Board’s Open-Call Initiative is an exciting and impactful demonstration of our organization’s commitment. We look forward to seeing great, original stories from talented creators on the FUSION network.”

“FUSION programming is about celebrating perspectives, raising voices, and showcasing passions through authentic, entertaining storytelling,” said Daniel Eilemberg, President and Chief Content Officer of FUSION. There’s no better way to tell those stories than to engage with creators who are living them and we’re thrilled by the FUSION Creative Board’s Initiative to bring those creators to our network.”

From going deep on cultural obsessions to telling impactful stories that inspire and connect us, FUSION is a channel that serves up a unique blend of programming that reflects the passions and shared values of America’s diverse youth. FUSION is committed to seeking out the next generation of creative talent and emerging voices through its Creative Board—a cross-section of marquee talent including award-winning actors, filmmakers, academics, and musicians—and its role as the founder of the Creative Thread Foundation; Henry Louis Gates Jr. serves as the Chairman of both.





Fusion Media Group (FMG) is a multi-platform media company that serves America’s diverse youth with content that reflects their shared passions and values. With some of the web’s most beloved media brands under one roof—including The A.V. Club, Clickhole, Deadspin, Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku, Lifehacker, The Onion, The Root, Splinter, and others—FMG is one of the leading digital publishers in the U.S., serving over 100 million super fans each month. FMG extends across a range of platforms with the FUSION cable network as well as its long-form development and production studios Story House Entertainment and Onion Studios.