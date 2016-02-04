FURTHER EXPANDING ITS AUDIENCE, KABILLION FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FUTURE TODAY, INC. AND LAUNCHES ON ROKU

LOS ANGELES – February 4, 2016– Nicolas Atlan, Kabillion® President & Splash Entertainment co-CEO, announced today that Kabillion, the only independently owned VOD network ranked among the Top 10 Kids Free On Demand networks in the U.S. and currently in over 50 million homes, has formed a strategic partnership with Future Today Inc, a video technology and distribution company, to create the new Kabillion Roku app. The app will allow audiences to watch Kabillion programming via both smart TV and streaming media devices. The Roku app, which feature Kabillion’s leading children’s programs, including new and classic animated TV series, is now available.

“The market for connected streaming devices continues to grow at a rapid pace and we are looking to develop a larger audience for our network while providing our advertising partners access to new consumers through these devices,” commented David Di Lorenzo, VP of Sales and Digital Distribution for Kabillion. “Roku is the first step in several new platforms that we will be launching in 2016.”

“We are excited to partner with Kabillion to help bring its extensive library of Kids content to Roku and other streaming devices. Kabillion is the perfect choice for parents who are looking for premium content that is available for free. With our cloud-based platform, we will be able to program the Kabillion app experience on-the-fly and provide children with the immersive experience that they want,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today.

About Future Today, Inc.

Future Today is a multi-platform video distribution company that works with over 500 Content Partners – Media Companies, Production Studios, Multi-Channel Networks and Youtube Creators – to help them distribute, market and monetize their content by creating custom branded apps (for free!) on platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Smart TVs. Future Today also provides free technical services – hosting, streaming etc., free ongoing support for the apps developed for the various platforms, and free marketing support for the apps. Revenue generated through the apps is shared with the Content Partners. For additional information about the company or its services, please contact Vikrant Mathur at biz@ifood.tv.

About Kabillion

Kabillion® and Kabillion Girls Rule™!, a subsidiary of US based Splash Entertainment, is a ranked Top Ten U.S. Kids Free On Demand TV Networks, reaching over 50 million US households and available on Comcast, Time Warner & Charter, among others. Kabillion is an ad supported network with pre-roll ads geared to kids and their families offering advertisers benefits such as increased ad durations, longer campaign flights, interstitials, and now dynamic ad insertion through their partnership with Canoe in a 24/7 On Demand Network. Kabillion’s reach extends across their multiple platforms, including Kabillion, Kabillion Girls Rule!, and the Kabillion YouTube channel which operates in direct partnership with YouTube. The company has also launched Kabillion Jr., an SVOD mobile app, available on iOS, allowing parents the ability to stream their child’s favorite preschool shows.

About Splash Entertainment

Specializing in children’s entertainment, Splash Entertainment is an innovator, developer, and producer of original animated television series, properties and brands that are implemented across all digital platforms of the media. The company’s library (over 550 half hours) contains content airing in more than 160 territories worldwide. Among Splash Entertainment’s key brands licensed in markets worldwide and produced by their talented animation production staff include: Chloe’s Closet®, Dive Olly Dive!®,Hero:108®, Growing Up Creepie®, Pet Alien®and ToddWorld®. Splash Entertainment’s newest productions include the animated family feature film Norm of the North, the next three 45 minute movies in the Alpha And Omega franchise, and the Netflix Original series Kulipari: An Army of Frogs. Currently in production is Chloe’s Closet Season 3.As a production company hired by outside content owners, Splash Entertainment has produced animated series for a number of high profile brands, such as Care Bears™, Clifford The Big Red Dog, Lalaloopsy™, Strawberry Shortcake™, Bratz®, Zhu Zhu Pets® and He-Man Masters of the Universe.