Cindy Bennett Intrapreneurship Academy Memorial Fund Established at The Cable Center

Friends and colleagues of Cindy Bennett, a longtime cable industry executive, have established a memorial fund in her honor that will create scholarships to the Cable Center’s Intrapreneurship Academy.

Bennett, a 48-year-old single mom and long serving cable industry leader, passed away on July 29th after a long and valiant battle with colon cancer. A memorial service hosted by the Bennett Luther Family will be held on Friday, August 16 at 2pm in the Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 2201 Dexter St, Denver CO 80207.

Bennett is survived by her 22-year-old son Taylor, mothers Elizabeth Bennett and Sara Luther, siblings Jessica Higa, Sara Lee Bennett, and Alex Bennett, Goddaughter Sienna Courter, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Bennett, a supporter of innovation, was also a strong advocate of the industry and the Cable Center. The memorial fund will support scholarships to the Intrapreneurship Academy, an eight-week course that teaches the industry’s rising stars in large organizations how to effectively innovate in the workplace. Donations can be made at https://www.cablecenter.org/about-us/support-the-center.html

"Cindy was compassionate, smart and very connective. She lived by the adage of doing the right thing. She hosted regular events for woman entrepreneurs at her home. She was passionate about helping her clients, colleagues, and mentees be the best they can be. Most of all she did whatever she could to elevate the women in our industry. Her legacy should remain a bright light and example of what our business and personal professional conduct should be,” said Maggie Belleville, cable industry legend, horsewoman and co-founder of the Scholarship Fund.

“I think she would be incredibly happy to know that her legacy will enable others to reach their full potential,” said Lee Clayton Roper, co-founder of the fund and longtime cable industry executive turned cookbook author, culinary instructor and blogger.

“Cindy was a behind-the-scenes supporter of The Cable Center, especially with our work in customer experience. Most importantly, she was a leader, a champion of women and a friend. We are honored to help pay tribute to Cindy as a champion and friend who simply helped others achieve their professional dreams. She’ll continue to do that in with this scholarship fund,” said Jana Henthorn, president and CEO, the Cable Center.

Cindy made a personal mission out of consulting with grace and strength. Most recently she worked at the Launch Consulting Group, Hitachi Consulting, and CSG. She established her brand leadership while the cofounder of Organic People where she first joined the boards of Women in Cable & Telecommunications Rocky Mountain Chapter. Her focus was always on the Cable Industry and Communications, Media and Entertainment where she worked on difficult industry challenges and championed solutions in Business Intelligence, EDW, Billing, Order to Cash Processes, New Product Launches, Environmental Sustainability, Managed Services, Technology Implementations, Upgrades, and Integration in Oracle, SAP and Microsoft.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, The Cable Center is the nonprofit, media education organization serving the media and telecommunications industry. The Cable Center tells the story of the cable industry, highlighting for the global community the significant contribution made to technology, society and culture. We connect people and ideas, and advance innovation.