Fullscreen Saves on Power and Cost Using Litepanels for their New Sets

Chatsworth, Calif. - More unique working sets. Less space. Less power.

Whether it’s reducing space or budget, more studios are being asked to find creative ways to offer higher production values using less. This was the challenge that Los Angeles-based Fullscreen Studios faced when designing their new production facility.

The company – a large, global network that supports hundreds of content creators, influencers and brands – and their studio needed to support a variety of sets in a single location. And Fullscreen ended up setting a new standard on ‘how to do more with less’ when they created a range of unique sets including Kingdom Geeks pop-culture talk show with action figures, a dreamy slumber party set, and even a podcast stage.

See Fullscreen’s completed sets: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCdtrBVJCXg

“We transformed a 14,000 square foot warehouse in Playa Vista into a fully supported 4K production facility containing two studios, thirteen stages and working sets featuring original Talk, Weekly and Daily content that service our SVOD platform, Fullscreen.com” described Fullscreen’s Executive-in-Charge of Production, Richard A. Pizante.

With the ability to set the tone and mood in a studio, lighting was one of the most critical challenges during the design and buildout of the new production facility. To achieve this, Fullscreen decided to install a full complement of Litepanels LED lighting, including a range of LED Fresnels and LED panels for their talent and LED color changing lights for the sets.

“We had some very specific weight, power and heat restrictions to consider and Litepanels proved to be the best option due to their design, cost effectiveness, and energy efficiency,” said Pizante.

By adding the Astra RJ45 communications module, they daisy chained their lights via DMX512 protocol and control their brightness and temperature from a dimmer board.

“For this studio, I had to come up with an inventory of stuff that would be really flexible,” stated Lighting Designer Dan Reed. “Litepanels was the most affordable, the most lightweight, and the one with the least amount of power. And what was really astounding was that the Daylight Astra EP has an incredible output for the price point.”

As a result, Fullscreen was able to create thirteen distinct sets with less space and less power output. Mission accomplished.

“Litepanels is a very rare company in that they have both a really good soft light panel and an entire Fresnel package that would work in conjunction. And that’s what’s really cool. I’m at 5,000 Watts for 100 lights, which is outstanding; that’s four sound stages with less wattage than typical studios use to light a green screen for their weather segment.”

For more information on Litepanels, a pioneer in LED lighting and the choice of professionals worldwide, visit www.litepanels.com.