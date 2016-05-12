FULLSCREEN, INC. REBRANDS AS FULLSCREEN MEDIA, ORGANIZES COMPANY INTO THREE DIVISIONS: FULLSCREEN CREATOR NETWORK, FULLSCREEN ENTERTAINMENT AND FULLSCREEN BRANDWORKS

NEW YORK, NY—May 9, 2016—From its second NewFront presentation, Fullscreen, Inc. Founder and CEO George Strompolos announced the company’s brand and structural reorganization to Fullscreen Media, reflecting the company’s evolution and multifaceted approach to the creator business. The three branches of Fullscreen Media will now include:

Fullscreen Creator Network, the company’s foundational business, is the world’s biggest network empowering creators through a variety of premium services to grow viewership and monetization. These services include audience development, programming support, distribution, content production, merchandising and management, as well as direct-to-fan technology Fullscreen Direct, a platform that enables creators to control their content, commerce and community management in a data-driven environment.

Fullscreen Entertainment reaches social-first consumers through creator-driven experiences from Fullscreen Live, beloved content from Rooster Teeth and Fullscreen Productions, and subscription video on demand (SVOD) services “Rooster Teeth” and “Fullscreen.” Following the April 26 “Fullscreen” SVOD launch, the service has already built significant buzz, demonstrating its appeal among millennial audiences. Fullscreen is now available globally on www.fullscreen.com and via iPhone, iPad, select Android devices and Chromecast for $4.99 per month, and releases fresh content daily.

Fullscreen Brandworks is a team of content creators and marketing experts that partners with brands to tap into the power of the new social ecosystem with original entertainment for a post-TV audience, influencer marketing, social content across every platform and a media network that amplifies content across millennial audiences.

“Fullscreen Media’s extraordinary growth is a result of our team’s relentless effort to pioneer and evolve the creator business over the past five years,” said Fullsceen Media Founder and CEO George Strompolos. “We placed a big bet early on that creators would become media channels in their own right. Today, we stand as a next generation media company transforming the way people watch and engage with content, serving creators, consumers and brands that share this vision.”

At the center of today’s NewFront presentation was Fullscreen Brandworks, helmed by recently appointed General Manager and former Razorfish CEO, Pete Stein.

It is in that spirit that Fullscreen Brandworks today announces a partnership with Mattel, the hallmark of which is The Hot Wheels Network, which allows Mattel to create deep, repeatable relationships with influencers to drive brand buzz, viewership and inspire kids to play with Hot Wheels in new ways. It allows for fluidity in integrated marketing messages throughout the course of the year, through multiple campaigns across social platforms, delivered by handpicked influencers that have an organic affinity to the Hot Wheels brand.

Fullscreen Brandworks also showcased a number of innovative branding opportunities during today’s presentation, including the following:

Head of Sales Kevin McGurn shared that Fullscreen Brandworks has partnered with Nielsen to ensure each media campaign can be demographically guaranteed. In addition, media available through Fullscreen Brandworks will meet or exceed viewability standards from partner-approved third parties.

McGurn also announced Fullscreen Media Network's HerScreen and HisScreen, an exclusive first-position media offering that compiles the most popular, demographically-rich female and male creator channels that mirrors primetime programming and packages them with Nielsen campaign rated audience buying. This audience-specific network programming and video media buying will optimize for unique reach and viewability, with guarantees posted through Nielsen's DAR and Comscore's vCE measurement.



SVP of Influencer Marketing Maureen Polo presented “All Star Collabs,” new initiatives featuring wildly popular creators such as Eva Gutowski and Devin Supertramp, allowing brands to authentically integrate into premium content by creators who consistently reach several millions of views.



Billy Parks, SVP Original Entertainment for Brandworks, responsible for award-winning, multi-platform programs for AT&T including “@SummerBreak,” the first branded series on Snapchat, “SnapperHero,” and “Hello Lab,” featuring programs starring mega-influencers, presented

“Part of the Family,” a new community-driven influencer program targeting millennial families.



Rooster Teeth’s Burnie Burns joined the presentation to discuss brand opportunities in its 360 video production of hit series “Immersion.” In the show, Rooster Teeth hosts test whether or not they can recreate elements of videos in real life, transporting viewers inside their favorite games using 360 video.

With the creator business at its core, Fullscreen Creator Network, Fullscreen Entertainment and Fullscreen Brandworks will continue the company’s founding mission to empower the next generation of creators. For more, visit FullscreenMedia.co.

Fullscreen Media is majority owned by Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group. Otter Media is a leading pure-play online video company, operating two of the top 10 SVOD services globally.

