FUJINON Cabrio Lens Relied on for Live 4K Broadcast of Canada’s iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

Lens Mounted on Steadicam for Live Production of Outdoor Event

Wayne, N.J. –Bell Media, one of Canada’s premier multimedia companies, produced a live-to-air UHD broadcast of the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in downtown Toronto in June, with an extensive set up that included a 4K OB truck from Dome Productions. Along with the 4K truck from Dome, the outdoor event employed two audio mobile trucks from Broadcast Audio Services (BAS) and LiveWire Remote Recorders, an on-site broadcast control room and two audio mixing rooms. Bell Media was set on a wide-angle look but didn’t want the barrel distortion common with 2/3” sensor wide-angle lenses, so they turned to the PL 14-35mm Cabrio lens from the FUJIFILM Optical Devices Division.

“There are a lot of challenges with a live UHD broadcast,” said David Azoulay, Senior Technical Director, Bell Media. “Although your show is being produced in 4K, the HD broadcast is still the most important part of the equation. The 14-35mm Cabrio lenscaptured the look we couldn’t achieve with the others lenses we were using. The performance of Nick Jonas was shot almost exclusively on our Steadicam rig with the FUJINON Cabrio 14-35mm lens, and it worked out perfectly for what we wanted to do.”

Designed using the latest optical simulation technology, the PL 14-35mm lens offers exceptional optical performance in the center of the image and in the corners of the frame. The digital servo’s 16-bit encoding assures operators that all lens data output—including the position of the zoom, iris, and focus—is extremely accurate. The PL 14-35mm lens has a detachable servo drive, and supports Lens Data System (LDS) and /i metadata formats.

Azoulay added, “I use FUJINON lenses frequently. I produce a lot of variety-type of shows, and we’re always using wide-angle optics for musical performances. I particularly love FUJINON’s HA14x4.5BERM and use it on all my shows.”

Of the 16 cameras that Bell Media used for the MMVA’s, 15 were Sony HDC-4300L’s equipped with a 2/3” sensor. The Cabrio lens was used on a Sony PMW-F55 camcorder with a 35mm sensor.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of four operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2015, the company had global revenues of $20.8 billion, at an exchange rate of 120 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.