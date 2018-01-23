FUJIFILM/FUJINON Announces On-Site Service & Support in South Korea for 2018 Winter Games

Wayne, N.J. – At next month’s Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, the Optical Devices Division of FUJIFILMwill provide on-site technical service and support for FUJINON lenses. Engineers from Fujifilm’s American, European and Japanese branches, along with the company’s local Korean service representative, will be on hand starting February 1st to assist customers throughout the Winter Games. The events in PyeongChang begin on Friday, February 9th and run through Sunday, February 25th.

“FUJIFILM Optical Devices is excited to support our customers at another Winter Games,” said Thomas Fletcher, Director of Marketing, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division. “It’s wonderful to have our customers rely on FUJINON lenses for their coverage of this year’s Winter Games, and we want to proactively be on hand to offer timely assistance.”

Service Technician Alvaro DeLaTorre working on small lens barrel

Fujifilm’s fully accredited Technical Support team will provide service to all FUJINON lens customers from its base of operations at the CBC Television facilities in the International Broadcast Center (IBC) and directly on-site at any venue as needed.

Contact information for FUJINON lens engineers is as follows:

Operation: February 1st- February 25th, 09:00-18:00 (Emergency contacts are possible)

Phone: +82 (0)10-7639 6443, +82 (0)10-5841-9735 (English)

Email: ff-odtv_tech_support@fujifilm.com

*Please note this is not an official event of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games and Paralympics Games and this service is being independently organized by Fujifilm.

