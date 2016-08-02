FUJIFILM Optical Devices to Showcase Variety of Lens Offerings at Upcoming TAB Show

Wayne, N.J. – The Optical Devices Division of FUJIFILM North America announces it presence at the upcoming Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) Show. Taking place August 10-11 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, this year marks TAB’s 63rd annual convention and trade show. FUJIFILM Optical Devices will exhibit in Booth #72 with some of its most recently introduced lenses.

“TAB is always a great regional event for the broadcasting industry,” said Thom Calabro, director of Marketing and Product Development for the Optical Division of FUJIFILM. “We’re looking forward to displaying a variety of our lenses and strengthening our customer base in the area at this year’s show.”

FUJINON lenses to be shown include the XA55x9.5BESM 2/3-inch zoom, PL 20-120mm Cabrio XK (XK6x20) zoom, HA18x5.5BERD, ZA22x7.6BRD and 4K UHD UA22x8 portable zoom lenses.

One show highlight will be the FUJINON XA55x9.5BESM 2/3-inch zoom field lens. Designed for large venues that require tight shots from long distances, the HDTV Telephoto Box Style lens features built-in optical image stabilization. The lens is an ideal fit for any application where the camera operator must maintain a steady close up shot for long periods, such as sporting events, houses of worship, corporate presentations or concerts.

Also to be shown is FUJINON’s new Premier PL 20-120mm Cabrio XK (XK6x20) zoom lens. Introduced earlier this year at NAB, the PL 20-120mm Cabrio lens features a T stop of T3.5 end-to-end, a 20-120mm focal range, and a unique detachable servo drive unit, making it suitable for use as an ENG-style or standard PL lens. Ideal for both run & gun-style and cinema-style shoots, the PL 20-120mm Cabrio offers remarkable quality and flexibility at an affordable price.

Part of the FUJINON 4K Ultra HD Series, the UA22x8 portable zoom lens is designed for a broad range of broadcast applications, including live sports, program production and news reporting. The lens is compatible with 4K 2/3-inch broadcast cameras. With a compact and lightweight design and a focal length from 8mm in wide angle to 176mm in telephoto, the lens boasts the same focal length range that DP’s and camera operators have come to expect with HD, but at a much higher resolution, contrast and dynamic range.

Other FUJINON lenses that will be on display at the TAB Show include the HA18x5.5BERD and ZA22x7.6BRD lenses. The HA18x5.5 is an ENG lens that enables operators to get close-up, as well as tight shots like never before. It offers digital servo zoom and focus for full servo studio control, robotics, jibs, tower cams, teleconferencing and other applications where remote control of zoom, focus and iris via RS-232 serial data or traditional analog control is desired. The FUJINON ZA22x7.6 HD lens features remote control and 2X extender.

Additionally, camera manufacturers exhibiting at TAB will feature FUJINON lenses in their respective booths.

