Frontline Communications Partners with TVU Networks to Introduce New Cellular/Microwave/Satellite IP Vehicle Solution

Frontline Communications, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Company, and TVU Networks, the global technology leader in mobile IP newsgathering solutions, announced today that the companies will unveil the Frontline™ Cellular/Microwave/Satellite IP Vehicle Solution, an all-new broadcast communications vehicle. The vehicle, which leverages the TVU MLink mobile IP uplink solution, will be on display at the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) in Austin, Texas on August 7, 2014.

The Frontline IP Vehicle Solution (IPVS) will be installed as standard equipment in any of Frontline’s broadcast vehicle platforms. The heart of the IPVS is the TVU MLink rack-mountable IP uplink transmitter. Using TVU’s proprietary Inverse StatMux technology, TVU MLink simultaneously aggregates multiple IP data connections - including Ka or Ku band satellite, microwave, WiFi and 3G/4G/LTE cellular – to transmit live HD video at sub-second latency.

Available in Frontline’s Nissan-NV, Ford-Transit, Mercedes-Sprinter or SUV broadcast vehicle platforms, the IPVS is designed for vehicles and doesn’t rely on any single transmission mode. Frontline’s IPVS offers the ability to simultaneously use or switch between cellular, Ka-band satellite, Ku-band satellite and microwave connections without interruption to the transmission, maximizing the amount of bandwidth available for transmission.

“We are very pleased to partner with TVU to develop and provide what our customers have been asking for- leading edge IP-based ENG technology which delivers sub second latency and unsurpassed reliability. Frontline ENG vehicles will be able to deliver stable, reliable HD video from anywhere under virtually any condition,” said Jonathan Sherr, vice president, Frontline Communications.

“TVU is committed to giving broadcasters the ability to successfully go live from more locations and in more situations, and we are excited to partner with Frontline to deliver this powerful solution to customers. With TVU’s Inverse StatMux technology, broadcasters are not only able to use satellite, microwave, or cellular connections simultaneously to get ultimate reliability and dependability, but also be able to have any specific transmission join or leave the bundle without any interruption to the transmission. MLink gives broadcasters unparalleled flexibility and resilience in their ability to transmit live video, regardless of location and the bandwidth environment,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks.