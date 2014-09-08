Front Porch Digital Joins Digital Production Partnership Compliance Programme

Membership Assures U.K. Broadcasters That Front Porch Digital Is Adapting Tools to DPP Standards

ANNECY, France -- Sept. 4, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that it has joined the U.K.'s Digital Production Partnership (DPP) Compliance Programme. The DPP is the industry body that is driving the U.K.'s transition to file-based production and distribution of all television programs. As a DPP Compliance Programme member, Front Porch Digital has committed to making its products adhere to the AS-11 DPP standard, which specifies delivery requirements that all U.K. broadcasters must meet. Membership also demonstrates Front Porch Digital's commitment to working with the DPP and other manufacturers to aid the interoperability process.

"Broadcasters and producers in the U.K. have gone to great lengths to standardize and simplify the exchange of digital files, and in a market as busy as the U.K., that was not an easy thing to do," said Rino Petricola, COO and general manager, Front Porch Digital. "It's now up to the industry's manufacturers and software vendors to work within the DPP compliance scheme and adapt their tools to the new delivery standard. We joined the DPP effort to assure our U.K. customers that we're on top of the significant changes in their market and will work with them as they modify their operations to meet the emerging requirements."

As part of its effort to ensure DPP compliance for its customers, Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive(R) CSM system -- and its cloud-based counterpart, the LYNX(SM) CSM system -- will fully support the AS-11 DPP format by using adapted media-centric features at the archive level, such as inline transcoding operations, partial file restore, and constant file monitoring and checksums. Another feature under consideration is the extraction, display, and editing of DPP package metadata within Front Porch Digital's DIVAdirector(R) media asset management system and DISTILL(SM) metadata management system.

