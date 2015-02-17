French TV Channel TF1 Simplifies Delivery of User-Generated Content With AVIWEST

Utilizing AVIWEST's DMNG APP and DMNG Manager, TF1 Journalists Can Record and Transmit Video Content From Anywhere in the World via Smartphone or Tablet

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Feb. 17, 2015 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that French TV channel TF1 has selected its digital mobile newsgathering (DMNG) solutions to simplify the capture and delivery of user-generated content. Utilizing AVIWEST's DMNG APP and DMNG Manager, more than 300 journalists working for TF1 or its partners from the regional daily press will be able to use their smartphones or tablet devices to deliver live video transmissions as well as record-breaking news and other important events from the remote French countryside. By bonding together available IP networks, the DMNG APP gives TF1 access to wider bandwidth, thereby guaranteeing high video quality at all times.

"AVIWEST's DMNG solutions support multiple networks, video resolutions, and devices, allowing us to convert any Android- or iOS-based smartphone or tablet device into a broadcast camera," said Yves Bouillon, head of technical outside broadcast productions at TF1. "The solution from AVIWEST will be beneficial to our journalists who cover news stories in remote locations. Essentially, the solution will allow TF1 to deliver high-quality video content anytime and from anywhere, transforming our digital mobile newsgathering operations."

Designed to withstand harsh environmental and varying network conditions, the DMNG APP delivers live and recorded video files at the highest possible video quality based on the device camera's capabilities and then forwards the files to the studio server, providing TF1 with a reliable, cost-effective solution for digital mobile newsgathering.

The DMNG APP includes sophisticated H.264 encoding capabilities, ensuring that TF1 can deliver high-quality video at the lowest possible bit rates. Designed with ease of use in mind, the mobile application automatically adapts the video parameters to the camera capabilities and the network conditions, providing superior quality of experience for viewers. TF1's journalists can instantly transfer live and recorded video files over 3G/4G cellular wireless and Wi-Fi networks.

The DMNG APP will be remotely controlled by TF1 using AVIWEST's DMNG Manager. The DMNG Manager is a powerful server application that allows Web-based remote configuration and control of any AVIWEST transmitter, enabling news organizations like TF1 to manage a large fleet of smartphones and tablet devices. Through an intuitive, Web-based user interface, the DMNG Manager will allow TF1 to allocate resources easily and route live video content for transmission over multiple networks.

"When a breaking news story happens, journalists need to be on the scene immediately. AVIWEST's mobile newsgathering technology will assure that TF1 has competitive edge by broadcasting recorded video content in a matter of seconds," said Erwan Gasc, CEO, AVIWEST. "Additionally, by eliminating the need for extra broadcast cameras and transmitters in the field, TF1 will be able to reduce technical complexities while significantly reducing capital and operational costs."

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGManager.jpg

Caption: DMNG Manager Live Video Contribution Platform

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGApp.jpg

Caption: DMNG APP