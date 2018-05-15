FRENCH TENNIS FEDERATION EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS WITH WOWOW AND TV TOKYO TO BROADCAST ROLAND GARROS IN JAPAN

The French Tennis Federation is proud to announce that it is extending its partnership agreements with TV Tokyo and WOWOW, Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster, to broadcast the Roland Garros tournament in Japan.

The new contract signed with TV Tokyo runs from 2018 to 2021, and allows the Japanese channel, which offers unencrypted coverage of the tournament, to give Japanese players plenty of airtime and show the men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals.

Meanwhile WOWOW, pay TV broadcaster to televise Roland Garros in Japan, will broadcast the whole of the French Grand Slam for multiple years from 2018. By signing this new agreement, the Japanese leading premium pay TV broadcaster reaffirms its longstanding commitment to the Roland Garros tournament. Roland Garros and WOWOW, which has broadcast the tournament since 1992, will be celebrating 30 years of collaboration when this new agreement has run its course.

“I am absolutely delighted to have extended these contracts with TV Tokyo and WOWOW. They allow the French Tennis Federation to keep offering maximum visibility of Roland Garros in Japan. These renewals confirm the tournament’s popularity in a nation that has a real passion for our sport,” explained Bernard Giudicelli, President of the French Tennis Federation.

Akira Tanaka, President of WOWOW Inc. said, “I appreciate this opportunity to renew the agreement with our longtime partner. Roland Garros and other Grand Slams have contributed to develop and enhance Japan‘s tennis market, and we are proud to see Japanese players Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka now compete on these special stages. We look forward to bringing the atmosphere, excitement and amazing moments of the red clay courts to Japanese viewers in coming seasons.”

WOWOW has contributed in growing Japan’s tennis fanbase through a long-term commitment broadcasting Grand Slam tournaments since the launch of their premium pay channel in 1991. WOWOW currently carries Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open and enriched its lineup by acquisition of streaming rights of ATP World Tour commencing this season.

Shigeru Komago, CEO President of TV Tokyo Co. Ltd, said, “We are proud to announce that, TV Tokyo Co., Ltd, and the French Tennis Federation have reached an agreement on the extension of their contract concerning exclusive terrestrial broadcasting of Roland Garros in Japan. Since our first broadcast in 1993, we are honoured to be able to continue our broadcast of this wonderful and toughest tournament of all Grand Slams.

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, the Roland Garros tournament is an unmissable event that enjoys immense prestige. The 2017 French Grand Slam attracted more than 470,000 spectators and was broadcast in 223 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament's status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.

WOWOW is Japan's leading premium pay TV broadcaster with approximately 2.8 million subscribers. WOWOW has contributed in growing Japan's tennis fanbase through a long-term commitment broadcasting Grand Slam tournaments since the launch of their premium pay channel in 1991.

TV Tokyo will celebrate its 54th anniversary this year. The broadcasting network called "TXN" is formed by 6 TV stations including TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, covering 70% (40 million households) of Japan. TV Tokyo has broadcast Roland Garros for a total of 19 years, from 1993 to 2007, and 2014 to this day.