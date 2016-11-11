French reseller DV2 is latest Calrec Audio distributor for Brio

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 10 November 2016 -- Calrec Audio has appointed DV2 as its partner to distribute the all-new Brio console throughout France. DV2 will initially focus on selling Brio into specific markets, such as regional TV channels, local production companies, and broadcasters with small satellite newsgathering (SNG) operations. This approach will then be further expanded to reach all French broadcast customers. In addition to marketing and selling Brio, DV2 will provide local support for all other existing Calrec Audio installations in the country.

"We're very excited about our new partnership with Calrec, which will give us access to a broad new market of professional broadcast operations," said Guy Vignet, managing director, DV2. "Many of our clients are looking for a compact and affordable broadcast audio console that's fully featured, powerful, and purpose-built. Brio ticks all these boxes and allows us to give a strong technical response to our existing client base as well as develop a new universe of broadcast clients."

Brio represents one of the first entries into the broadcast arena for DV2, well-known for its expertise in the live event production marketplace. Through the partnership DV2 will offer support for Brio and other Calrec products through a team of engineers qualified and trained on the solutions that Calrec provides. DV2 will also conduct local training events throughout the territory and will maintain a local inventory of Brio consoles and spare parts to support French customers.

Since launching Brio to great acclaim at the 2016 NAB Show, Calrec has sold the console to customers in the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Brio is powerful and compact digital broadcast audio console for its class, with a comprehensive broadcast feature set that appeals to broadcast operations of all sizes and complexity.

"DV2 is an outstanding partner to help us build Brio sales and expand our presence in key segments of the French marketplace," said Florent Chaouby, international sales manager, Calrec Audio. "DV2 is a proven successful representative of our sister company, DiGiCo, for live-event production, and this partnership helps position them to attract broadcast customers looking for the compact power and price point that Brio uniquely provides."

