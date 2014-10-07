French Regional Film Archive CPSA Chooses Front Porch Digital's LYNX for Cloud Archiving and Content Exchange

LYNX and DIVAdirector Provide Media-Grade Archive-and-Restore Workflow Without Capital Investment

ANNECY, France -- Oct. 7, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that Cinémathèque des Pays de Savoie et de l'Ain (CPSA), the A/V asset repository for the Rhône Alpes region in southeastern France, is using the LYNX(SM) cloud-based CSM system to archive all of its video files, including thousands of hours of private amateur video and home movies that require very strict access and publishing. CPSA is also using the Front Porch Digital DIVAdirector(R) media asset management (MAM) system's Web interface, included with LYNX, to browse and access content from anywhere with a secure Internet connection. CPSA is planning to use DIVAdirector to exchange content with customers as well.

"In the process of seeking temporary cloud storage as we researched a move to our own LTO tape library, we learned about LYNX. Not only was it the only cloud solution that could provide us with enough storage, but it was media-specific, and it could do so much more than just store files," said Marion Grange, director of CPSA. "LYNX eliminated the need for us to invest in our own on-site system, saving us a huge capital expense, the future cost of maintenance and migrating to new technologies, and the additional workload on our small, four-person staff. And the solution was instantly available from a recognized expert, without any development, equipment purchases, or technical expertise required from us."

In the CPSA workflow, LYNX automatically generates a low-resolution proxy as soon as a new asset is archived, preserving the original timecode and embedding a CPSA logo. LYNX keeps the proxy version online while replicating the asset to two different datatapes. The cost of migration from CPSA's legacy archive (many external hard drives and local storage) is included in the LYNX subscription.

CPSA can browse and manage the proxies using DIVAdirector. When CPSA puts DIVAdirector in place for external use, selected customers -- mainly French broadcasters, production companies, and film directors -- will have controlled access to the archive. They will be able to browse films and, using DIVAdirector's workbin and shotlist functions, select only the segments they need. LYNX's partial file restore capability will create a high-resolution version of only the requested segments and deliver the files through FTP, eliminating the time and expense of sending tapes to customers.

"This new workflow is much more efficient and simplifies our interaction with customers, which saves us time and money," Grange said. "What's more, Front Porch Digital listened to and understood our specific needs and adjusted their standard ingest/archive procedures to facilitate data transfer between CPSA and the LYNX data centers."

"CPSA performs an invaluable service by storing and preserving the region's original films and then extending their life and reach through digitization," said Rino Petricola, COO and general manager, Front Porch Digital. "CPSA is a great example of how smaller media organizations with limited financial and technical resources can use LYNX to create robust, efficient, end-to-end archive-and-restore workflows without capital expense or the burden of ongoing maintenance. Even though resources are limited, they can still have a media-grade CSM system while keeping costs under control."

More information about Front Porch Digital is available at fpdigital.com.

# # #

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/FrontPorchDigital-MarionGrange-DIVAdirector...

Photo Caption: CPSA archivist, Margot Lestien, works with Front Porch Digital's DIVAdirector