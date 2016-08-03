Freestyle Digital Media Bows Feature Film ‘Bachelors’

Los Angeles, CA (August 3, 2016) – Freestyle Digital Media, the recently-acquired Digital Film Distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired the North American rights to filmmaker Kenny Young’s highly-anticipated motion picture BACHELORS. The film stars Colin Egglesfield (“All My Children”, “Rizzoli and Isles”), Drew Fuller (“Charmed”, “Army Wives”), David Faustino (“Married with Children”), and Fred Willard (ANCHORMAN, “Modern Family”), and will be released on VOD and DVD on August 16th.

A highly comedic and thought-provoking character study that explores what happens when a very diverse group of thirty-something men come together and bare their souls, BACHELORS introduces us to Aaron (Egglesfield), a young, professional single, and the quintessential “bachelor." Jumping from woman to woman, he believes in indulging in the physical and avoiding the emotional and carries the mantra “never let a woman get too close.”

In actuality, Aaron’s promiscuous lifestyle serves as a buffer for his own deep-rooted fear of commitment – the only problem being, he doesn’t see this as a problem. But tonight, it's not about Aaron. His childhood buddy and former woman-chasing partner, Sean (Fuller), is getting married, yet Sean is having issues of his own. With Aaron in his ear, he begins to wonder if this “marriage thing” will be a mistake.

The film was written and directed by Kenny Young, produced by Phil James and executive produced by Angela White.

“It’s refreshing to see male camaraderie portrayed in such an honest, earnest way while still being side-splitting funny,” said Freestyle Head of Acquisitions Chris Charalambous.

"We're excited to partner with Freestyle in the release of BACHELORS”, said Barry Barnholtz. CEO of Barnholtz Entertainment. “We strived to make a film that handles themes of love, temptation, and modern-day relationships in a hilarious yet poignant and thought-provoking manner. We believe Freestyle Digital Media's passion and support will help guide us in sharing this funny and engaging movie with viewers throughout America and Canada."

Recent Freestyle titles include the UK hit NORTHERN SOUL, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the hit horror-comedy ZOMBEAVERS, Cinderella tale AFTER THE BALL starring Portia Doubleday and Chris Noth, THE DEVIL’S VIOLINIST starring international superstar violinist David Garret, THREE NIGHT STAND starring Emmanuelle Chriqui, and the teen thriller THE SISTERHOOD OF NIGHT.

About Freestyle Digital Media:

Freestyle Digital Media supplies quality commercial film and TV content directly to all US VOD/SVOD rental DVD/Kiosks and theaters using the latest cloud-based technologies to automate digital workflow. Freestyle Digital Media provides our content audience a positive digital viewing experience on every device everywhere. Website: www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

About Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Denver, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns seven 24-hour HD cable television networks serving nearly 80 million subscribers: PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. The company also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 40 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

In 2015, Entertainment Studios purchased Freestyle Releasing, a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company that specializes in representing independent companies, major studios, and mini-major studios for the purpose of exhibiting their films as first-class theatrical releases. The co-founder and principal of Freestyle Releasing, Mark Borde, is a highly-regarded and experienced motion picture veteran with decades of respected work in the industry. The digital distribution unit of Freestyle, Freestyle Digital Media, supplies quality commercial film and TV content directly to all US VOD/SVOD rental DVD/Kiosks and theaters using the latest cloud-based technologies to automate digital workflow. Freestyle Digital Media provides our content audience a positive digital viewing experience on every device everywhere.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and blogs on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. In 2014, TheGrio founders purchased their company back from NBC News and has since tripled its traffic rate. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

