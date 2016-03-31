Freddie Wong's RocketJump Joins Forces with Vitec Videocom In Support of Film Education

NAB 2016, BoothC6025

Burbank, Calif. (March 2016) - RocketJump Film School, an online filmmaking community started by YouTube sensation Freddie Wong, has partnered with Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group, to educate a new generation of filmmakers and content creators with top of the line production equipment, including Videocom’s NAB 2016 product offerings. As a sponsor of the school, Videocom has supplied RocketJump with professional production gear from industry-leading brands including Sachtler, OConnor, Litepanels, Anton/Bauer, Paralinx, SmallHD, and Autocue.

Headed by Dean Lauren Haroutunian with creative producer Cherish Chen and director/editor Joey Scoma, RocketJump Film School provides unique, engaging, high quality online video tutorials on all facets of filmmaking including directing, editing, sound, cinematography, screenwriting, and more. Launched in May 2015, the film school delivers readily accessible and free content to help ambitious students improve their familiarity with every element of filmmaking, including the equipment. The online format has been overwhelmingly popular and boasts over 200,000 subscribers and close to ten million views since it began.

“A core tenet of the film school is offering easy-to-follow demonstrations that ultimately encourage and promote hands-on experience. Having Vitec Videocom as a sponsor makes this a reality for us and has opened up more possibilities in shaping the school, both on and offline,” said Haroutunian. “Their support makes our mission of creating an empowering community for contemporary filmmakers all the more attainable.”

Best-in-class brands from Videocom are contributing first-rate equipment for this sponsorship including bestselling industry staples, like the OConnor 1030 system, as well as new product offerings that will be featured at NAB 2016 including the new Astra Soft Bi-Color LED and the new Anton/Bauer CINE series batteries, which will make their North American debut. Sachtler and OConnor are delivering various tripods and fluid heads, including the 1030 system which delivers seamless transitions from heavier to lighter payload camera set-ups. For lighting, RocketJump will also be using Litepanels Astra 1x1 LED panels in addition to the Astra Soft Bi-Color LED and they will be powered by Anton/Bauer’s new CINE series batteries. Paralinx is providing a Triton and Arrow-X, which offer uncompressed wireless video transmission up to 300ft and 700ft respectively. And for ultimate convenience, Autocue is contributing portable iPad prompters, while SmallHD is contributing 501 on-camera monitor production kits.

“We are thrilled to be a part of RocketJump Film School,” said Tobias Keuthen, Director, Global Products, Vitec Videocom. “We’ve been big fans of RocketJump for a long time so when we were given a chance to support their education endeavors we jumped at the opportunity. This allows us to be at the forefront of partnering and educating a whole new generation of filmmakers and aspiring cinematographers. I cannot think of a better place to learn new techniques using some of the industry’s best equipment.”

To learn more about RocketJump Film School, please visit school.rocketjump.com and to learn more about Vitec Videocom visit vitecvideocom.com.

About RocketJump

RocketJump is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development, production, and distribution of original web video content, TV shows, and feature films. Since the company’s humble beginnings in 2010 as the FreddieW YouTube channel, RocketJump has since rebranded itself as a pioneer in the digital direct to consumer new media landscape. Co-founded by Freddie Wong, Matthew Arnold, and Desmond Dolly, RocketJump has amassed a catalogue of hundreds of original action, comedy and family oriented videos that have gained over 1 billion views across their 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube alone. In addition to Hollywood-quality VFX-laden shorts and web series, RocketJump is expanding their business into new forms of media including comics, games, podcasts, and more feature-length offerings.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.

