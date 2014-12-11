France's Ina EXPERT Chooses MediorNet From Riedel for Signal Distribution and Routing

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Dec. 10, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced Ina EXPERT, the main department for audio-video and new media of the Ina (l'Institut national de l'audiovisuel) has chosen Riedel MediorNet to interconnect its technical facilities and distribute broadcast signals and intercom for professional training purposes.

In order to provide media resource sharing between the various production areas at Ina EXPERT, MediorNet supports the real-time transport of all types of signals including 3G/HD/SDI video, cameras, audio, Ethernet, RS data, GPIO, sync, and intercom. An optical fiber ring was installed between the various control rooms and TV studios at Ina EXPERT. A MediorNet Modular frame was integrated into the main control room with MediorNet Compact frames in all other locations.

TDM (time-division multiplexing) integrated into MediorNet optimizes the bandwidth on the fiber, while optical WDM (wavelength-division multiplexing) was selected in order to limit the number of fibers and to provide a common interface with complementary equipment that might be hired for larger projects. With its fiber network architecture, the MediorNet solution not only allows real-time transport but also routing capabilities for each video or audio signal to one or several outputs. This benefit of point-to-multipoint routing was a key feature for this project.

MediorNet also has integrated broadcast quality signal processing tools including frame synchronizer, audio embedder/de-embedder, video test generator, on-screen display, timecode inserter, video conversion (up-, down-, and crossconversion), and quad split. As an example, the Ina EXPERT engineers are able to create a quad split with video signals from any inputs on the MediorNet network and then send it to any video output, all in real-time.

"Our MediorNet network operates on a 760m optical ring. The TV studios and control rooms are interconnected, giving each access to the available media resources that it needs including video channels, remote control of the video servers, conversions of formats, etc.," said Gilles Forlen, multimedia engineer at Ina EXPERT. "The possibilities are such as we can implement a practical exercise for the trainees using two TV studios and one control room, just as the TV broadcasters do it. We can also rent a fiber connection from our site in Issy-les-Moulineaux in order to tie in that studio with our Bry-sur-Marne facilities. I am sure that all our trainers will make the most of this setup."

About Ina EXPERT:

The International centre of audiovisual expertise and new media, Ina EXPERT is the training leader for the audiovisual and new media markets. With nearly 560 training courses, Ina EXPERT trains professionals coming from all countries and is also engaged with Ina SUP for higher education, from BTS to Masters, with 14 diplomas from Baccalaureate +2 to Baccalaureate +5.

With unique expertise at the heart of a major public service company, Ina EXPERT also provides

expertise and consulting for companies and communities wishing to back up and add value to their audiovisual assets as well as research to develop practical solutions for restoration, digital backup of images and protection of media contents. For further information visit www.ina-expert.com.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

