France 24 Now Broadcasting Live on YouTube

French international news channel France 24 is now broadcast live 24/7 in three languages (English, French and Arabic) on YouTube, the n°1 online video platform.

This agreement allows France 24 to further facilitate accessibility to its three channels and allows all Internet users to watch them in high definition (720p - 16/9) on any type of device (PC, mobile phones, tablets).

With this new service all YouTube users can also comment and discuss in real time the channel’s programmes by using the chat module to the right of the screen.

In addition to this new non-stop broadcasting service, France 24 also occasionally broadcasts live events that bring together a community of Internet users at a given moment and then offers a replay of the entire programme once the live broadcast is over (70th anniversary of the Normandy landing, live speeches at the UN General Assembly, press conferences, etc.).

France 24 has been on YouTube ever since its launch in December 2006 (reports, debates, magazine replays), and has already notched up over 300 million video views and currently attracts around 6 million views a month.

Broadcasting France 24 on YouTube is part of France Médias Monde’s global strategy for a multi-platform, multilingual syndication of its channels, increasing accessibility to their content by building new bridges between their digital services.

France 24 is available live on YouTube on the following addresses:

In English: http://f24.my/YTliveEN

In French: http://f24.my/YTliveFR

In Arabic: http://f24.my/YTliveAR