Frame.io Makes its Debut on the iPad

New York City, NY – December 10, 2019 –Frame.io, the world's leading video review and collaboration platform, announced today the arrival of Frame.io for iPad. Frame.io for iPad follows the success of the company’s 2016 Apple Design Award-winning iOS app, and, like its smaller sibling, allows users to stay up to date with what’s happening on set or in the edit suite while on the move. Frame.io for iPad is another step toward realizing a fully, globally distributed video workflow, giving creators and collaborators the ability to review or approve work in progress from anywhere in the world. Apple’s high quality iPad screen lets users view true-to-life color, while making the mobile experience more flexible and delightful. There are times when watching dailies, evaluating VFX shots, or getting a better sense of composition and color benefits from a larger display than a smartphone can offer - that’s where Frame.io for iPad comes into play.

Frame.io was designed to streamline the collaborative video review process, and the platform continues to evolve to meet ever-changing industry needs and the demands of its users. Frame.io for iPad comes equipped with features that elevate the mobile workflow, as well as enhance the functionality of the edit suite with powerful features including:

Split view for side-by-side app viewing

Split view lets users keep Frame.io in view on one side of the iPad screen while using apps like Final Draft, Slack, or FaceTime on the other. View scripts, chat with team members, track assets—and so much more.

Draw detailed annotations with Apple Pencil

Leave detailed drawings and annotations on work using Apple Pencil. Fine-tune stills or moving images, create illustrations, or work in Photoshop and import assets into Frame.io right on the iPad. Using the Apple Pencil makes it simple to leave notes as easily as writing on paper—except that it flows directly into the project.

Frame.io for iPad arrives just a few weeks after Frame.io announced a $50M round of Series C funding and the appointment of Michael Cioni as Global SVP of Innovation, all key factors as Frame.io plans for exciting developments to come in 2020.

Download: Frame.io for iPad Press Kit

About Frame.io

Frame.io is the world’s leading cloud-based video collaboration platform, designed to streamline the video creation process by centralizing all media assets—and all feedback—in one secure place that’s easily accessible from anywhere in the world. Frame.io integrates with most major professional video tools, acting as the connective tissue of the entire video ecosystem, no matter the scale. Conceived and designed by video creators, the UI is intuitive and simple for both highly technical professionals and less-technical clients to use with little (or no) training. The world’s leading creators and innovators trust Frame.io every day to help power their video workflows, including Turner Broadcasting, Disney, NASA, Snapchat, BBC, BuzzFeed, TED, Adobe, Udemy, Google, Fox Sports, Media Monks, Ogilvy and VICE Media.

Frame.io’s purpose is to allow all the contributors and participants in the video creation process to collaborate as if they’re all in the same room, no matter their physical location, accelerating workflows and eliminating obstacles to creativity. From script or storyboard to dailies to delivery, Frame.io redefines the modern video workflow.

Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including Accel, FirstMark Capital, SignalFire, Shasta Ventures and Insight Partners. To learn more please visit http://frame.io. Watch: What is Frame.io?

