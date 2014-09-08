Fox Television Stations Maximizes Digital Yield With Google’s Doubleclick Ad Exchange and Vindico

NEW YORK - FOX Television Stations announced today that it has closed deals with digital advertising giants Google’s DoubleClick Ad Exchange and Vindico to monetize display and video impressions across the O&O group, announced Joe Oulvey, executive VP, FOX Stations Sales.

In making the announcement, Oulvey stated, “Our partnership with Google and Vindico will bring impactful, brand-safe local impressions to a broader marketplace.”

By bringing FOX O&O digital inventory into the programmatic marketplace, FOX will now provide advertisers with the opportunity to target specific segments of audiences based on their needs, within the premium-content, highly-credible FOX Local TV online and mobile environment. This programmatic partnership will expose FOX O&O inventory to greater demand as advertisers will now compete at scale to reach desirable FOX online followers in a brand-safe environment.

"We're excited about the promise of programmatic technology to dramatically grow the marketplace for premium video, display and mobile," said Laurent Cordier, managing director, partner business solutions, Google. "Having top-tier players like Fox TV embrace this model is great for the entire ecosystem, and we're happy to partner with them as they make this shift."

“The entrance of FOX Television Stations into the programmatic space is a huge step towards elevating the level of quality in the market. We are proud to partner with a pioneer in digital advertising and push the industry forward together,” said Matt Timothy, president of Vindico.