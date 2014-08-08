FOX International Channels Philippines Deploys Harmonic Solution for Origination of Branded HD/SD Channels

Scalable Turnkey Solution Speeds Channel Launches, Simplifies Playout and Processing, and Enables Independent Branding of HD and SD Channels

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 5, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that FOX International Channels (FIC) Philippines has installed a turnkey playout solution from Harmonic to enable streamlined and cost-effective media storage, channel branding, and origination of HD and SD channels. The complete solution features a Harmonic Spectrum MediaDeck(TM) integrated media server system, equipped with Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout, Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage systems, ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoders (IRD), Electra(TM) 9200 multiservice encoders, and ProStream(R) 9100 high-density stream processors.

"With its rich portfolio of proven media storage and processing products, only Harmonic was able to provide a complete and readily scalable solution for playout of FOX International Channels here in the Philippines," said Jude Turcuato, SVP and general manager of FOX International Channels Philippines. "Particularly valuable to our operations was the smooth integration of the ChannelPort system with our existing automation system, which made it easy for us to realize the functionality needed to deliver quality branded broadcasts to our customers."

The ChannelPort system speeds the deployment of SD and HD television channels and reduces equipment costs by integrating branding and master control switching with clip playback on the Spectrum(TM) media server platform. The ChannelPort system fits seamlessly into FIC Philippines' existing production and playout infrastructures, including a Pebble Beach automation system, allowing the broadcaster to reduce the complexity of its operations. As FIC Philippines expands its channel lineup, it will be able to launch additional channels simply with the further addition of ChannelPort modules.

Within the new end-to-end workflow at FIC Philippines, the Harmonic ProView 7100 IRD is used to accept FIC contribution feeds. Content, including incoming feeds, is edited and the resulting files are transferred to the MediaDeck server system for playout. Operators at the FIC Philippines Makati City facility use the ChannelPort system to enhance video with rich multilayer graphics and to key dynamic text over live and recorded video. The ChannelPort system's audio downmix functions support the output of audio tailored to both HD and SD services. The final compression, statistical multiplexing and delivery stage is provided by Electra 9200 and ProStream 9100 media processing solutions to maximize use of the satellite transponder capacity.

"The Harmonic video delivery solution deployed at FIC Philippines serves as a successful model for how similar broadcast facilities can quickly and affordably bring compelling branded channels to air," said Eric Mok, regional sales manager at Harmonic. "Because expansion of the system is straightforward, users such as FIC Philippines can grow in accordance with business drivers and strategy."

About FOX International Channels

FOX International Channels (FIC) is 21st Century FOX's international multi-media business. We develop, produce and distribute 300+ wholly- and majority-owned entertainment, factual, sports, movie, and lifestyle channels across Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa in 45 languages. These networks and their related mobile, non-linear and high-definition extensions, reach over 1.6 billion cumulative households worldwide.

In Asia, FIC operates or distributes 30+ channel brands, including the FOX, STAR, and National Geographic brands, with more than 100 feeds across 14 markets. As the leading pay-TV network in the region, we reach more than 550 million cumulative subscribers across Asia Pacific and the Middle East with offices in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Australia, and the UAE. For more information, please visit www.foxinternationalchannels.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

