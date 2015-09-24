FOX INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS LAUNCHES FOX MEDIA FOR COMPREHENSIVE CROSS PLATFORM GLOBAL + REGIONAL SALES

FOXLab Expands In Europe, Asia and Latin America to Provide Creative Advertising Solutions Worldwide

Los Angeles, September 24, 2015 – The world’s leading portfolio of entertainment brands, FOX International Channels (FIC) today announced the launch of FOX Media to take global sales to a new level with a comprehensive approach to global cross platform media buying and sponsorships. FOX Media, which represents three of the world’s most powerful media brands, FOX, National Geographic and FOX Sports in its portfolio of brands, will enable innovative ad sales partnerships, including native advertising and branded content, across multiple platforms. From a single point of contact, local, regional and global clients will be able to connect to quality audiences across FIC’s 1.825 billion strong TV footprint and nearly 130 million unique monthly online users.

FOX Media is the only network group with a track record of successful global sponsorships. In a recent example, FOX Media and Microsoft Surface partnered on this summer’s #1 scripted drama, Wayward Pines, from M. Night Shyamalan, which launched on FOX in the USA and across all international FOX channels in what was the biggest global day & date launch ever. The campaign included broadcast and online advertising, ATL marketing sponsorship badging, social media promotions, a branded companion video series, Gone, and its derivative online hubs and app and experiential extensions across select markets.

“At FIC, we turn the best TV shows into global cultural events; and with the launch of FOX Media, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver them to global, pan-regional and local brands who want to tell a bigger story, both on the big screen as well as the personal screen,” said Hernan Lopez, President and CEO, FIC.

FOX Media can leverage the power of more than 1.825 million homes, including 245 million homes for FOX, the world’s #1 premium entertainment brand and highest rated global entertainment channel, the 440 million homes for National Geographic Channel, making it the #1 factual global brand, and FOX Sports, which is the world’s biggest sports television brand and an innovator in live sports broadcasting, available in 90 million homes.

The FOX Media sales team, helmed by Deborah Armstrong, Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales & Corporate Communications Europe, Simeon Dawes, EVP Ad Sales and Partnerships Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Juan Vallejo, SVP Ad Sales Latin America, will be driving the global sales initiative forward. The team will collaborate closely with the FOX sales team in the U.S. to deliver a worldwide offering, while also supporting regional clients with the same multi-platform campaigns.

“The global partnerships we have executed in the past with Microsoft and Samsung as well as our upcoming campaigns are all excellent examples of the creative, comprehensive, cross-platform solutions FOX Media is able to deliver with our unrivaled reach in the coveted 18-49 demo,” said Armstrong. “Our goal is to match global brands with FOX, National Geographic and FOX Sports; three of the world’s most powerful media brands, offering distinctive choices by genre, market, audience and media. We provide one stop access to the FOX world across entertainment, sports and factual programming and deliver global cross-media sponsorships that maximize the winning combination of TV and online.”

FOX’s in-house creative teams will now be know globally as FOXLab and will continue to deliver integrated, a la carte, cross-media campaigns to clients in any industry segment across the most desirable genres and audiences. These powerhouse creative teams produce work with the Fox Media partners that connects deeply with audiences everywhere, sharing a brand vision that creates true chemistry.

“With the expansion of FOXLab to service clients in every part of the world, we’ve become a truly full service creative and content partner, well positioned to offer quality marketing partnership, branded content campaigns and native advertising relevant across all screens. It’s not just about channels anymore. We reach consumers across all media,” added Lopez.

ABOUT FOX Media

FOX Media is Fox International Channel’s (FIC) in-house, full-service, cross-platform ad sales arm, providing clients with access to FIC’s premium portfolio of FOX, National Geographic and FOX Sports branded TV channels and leading online properties in virtually all markets. From a single point of contact, clients can connect to quality audiences across FIC’s 1.825 billion strong TV footprint and nearly 130 million unique monthly online users. This allows advertisers to leverage the combined power of TV, with the efficiency of online advertising

ABOUT FOX INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS

FOX International Channels (FIC) is 21st Century FOX’s international multi-media business. We develop, produce and distribute 300+ wholly- and majority-owned entertainment, sports, factual and movie channels in 45 languages across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. FIC’s core channel brands include FOX, FOX Sports, FOX Life, FOX+ and National Geographic Channel. FIC’s movie channels include FOX Movies, FOX Movies Premium and Star Chinese Movies. Our non-linear brands include FOX Play, FOX Play+ and Nat Geo Play. These networks and their related mobile, non-linear and high- definition extensions, reach over 1.825 billion cumulative households worldwide. In addition, FIC owns and operates two production studios and produces thousands of local programming hours for its wholly owned channels and third parties. In operation since: August 14, 1993.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cherry Yates | FOX International Channels | +1 202 912 6689 | cherry.yates@fox.com

Marcus Cammack | FOX International Channels | +1 202 912 3204 | marcus.cammack@fox.com